📢 German exchange students visit Prairie Ridge, trip to Germany in 2027

📢 Prairie Ridge hosts German exchange students, plans 2027 visit

Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake recently hosted 13 exchange students from Karlsruhe, Germany from October 9–23 through the German American Partnership Program (GAPP).

Each German student stayed with a Prairie Ridge host family, followed their host’s class schedule, and joined in daily school life to see how an American high school works. They’ve studied English since fifth grade and attend Goethe Gymnasium Karlsruhe, a college prep school.

To explore our area, the group:

Visited Crystal Lake City Hall and the Police Department

and the Did a downtown scavenger hunt to learn about local businesses

to learn about local businesses Took trips to Chicago, including The Bean, a riverboat architecture tour, and the Art Institute

As a final project, the exchange students gave 20-minute class presentations on topics like Karlsruhe’s history, German schools, recycling and power generation, German and American politics, and German history after World War II.

Prairie Ridge students will continue the partnership by visiting Karlsruhe in June 2027 for two weeks.