📅 Glasstown Classic Tournament at Crystal City High School

Crystal City 47 Public Schools has an upcoming Glasstown Classic Tournament featuring Crystal City Junior High Girls and Boys Basketball.

Where: Crystal City High School

Who’s involved: Crystal City Junior High Basketball Girls and Boys teams, connected with Crystal City Elementary School and Crystal City High School

Families, students, and community members are welcome to come out and support the junior high teams.

(The event listing does not include the exact date and time, so please check the Crystal City 47 Public Schools website events calendar for the specific schedule.)