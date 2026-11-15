Key Aspects:

Norwegian Luna delayed her sailaway on Saturday, November 14, in an attempt to wait for guests impacted by the FAA ground stop the day before.

Two ports on the 7-night itinerary were shortened to accommodate the later departure from Miami and a technical stop for refueling was added in Freeport.

Other cruise lines have adjusted sailaways where possible or will help make arrangements for guests to join their ships at ports of call.

Guests setting sail aboard Norwegian Luna on Saturday, November 14, 2026 got a bit of a respite from travel chaos as the cruise line adapted the ship’s itinerary to permit a later departure from PortMiami following the FAA ground stop on Friday, November 13.

The notification was provided to guests on embarkation day, with adjustments to two ports of call on the 7-night Western Caribbean sailing.

“Due to the nationwide ground stop announced by the Federal Aviation Administration on Nov. 13, 2026, which has now been lifted, airports across the United States have experienced widespread disruption, impacting the travel plans of some guests scheduled to join us today,”the notification said.

“We want as many of our guests as possible to share in the incredible vacation ahead. To provide those affected with additional time to reach the ship, we will remain in Miami a little longer and now plan to depart at 8:00 p.m. today.”

Because of the later departure time, which had originally been planned for 4 p.m., Norwegian Luna has now adjusted the times for her port visits to Roatan and Cozumel.

The original itinerary had the newest Norwegian Cruise Line ship visiting Roatan from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 16. Now, however, the ship will not arrive at Roatan until noon, while the 6 p.m. departure is unchanged.

There is no change to the call to Harvest Caye on Tuesday, November 17, which remains from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday’s visit to Cozumel, however, will still begin at 10:30 a.m. as originally scheduled but will end 30 minutes earlier, at 6:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

If guests booked shore tours through Norwegian Cruise Line for either Roatan or Cozumel, the tours will be automatically adjusted to the new port time.

Norwegian Luna Letter

Guests who booked air through Norwegian Cruise Line will have new flights arranged by the line’s Air Team, while those with independent air are asked to work with their airline and confirm with NCL before booking travel to a port of call.

“Our team will confirm whether joining the ship at the proposed port is possible and provide any additional guidance before you finalize your arrangements,”the email explained.

Norwegian Luna‘s last port visit, Great Stirrup Cay, remains unchanged on Friday, November 20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the ship’s return to Miami is still planned for 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 21.

Technical Stop Added

In addition to the tweaks to two of the planned destinations, Norwegian Luna has also added an overnight technical stop in Freeport, Bahamas from 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19 until 4 a.m. Friday.

“The technical call is required to complete fuel bunkering operations,”the email explained.“Please note that this is a technical stop only, and guests will not be permitted to disembark while the vessel is in Freeport.”

Norwegian Luna will remain anchored for the technical stop and will not be docked. This is similar to a technical stop Norwegian Aqua added for her current sailing, which departed Miami on November 8 and also has tweaks to port visits. The two vessels are sister ships.

Other Ships Make Similar Adjustments

Different cruise ships have been reported as making similar departure adjustments this weekend when possible. For example, Norwegian Aqua also has a revised departure from Miami on Sunday, November 15, and will now leave at 6 p.m. instead of her originally scheduled sailaway time of 4 p.m.

Royal Caribbean also notified guests for the Saturday, November 14 departure of Legend of the Seas that the ship would depart Fort Lauderdale at 7 p.m. instead of the original sailaway time of 4 p.m.

In other cases, cruise lines are taking steps to help guests reach their ships at ports of call. Virgin Voyages, for example, posted a notice to its website that guests boarding Scarlet Lady in Miami or Valiant Lady in San Juan, both on Saturday, November 14, would be able to join their ships in Grand Turk or Tortola, respectively.

“Sailors who have a passport can join us there, and we’ll help make it happen,”the cruise line said.“Give Sailor Services a call and they’ll take care of the necessary arrangements.”

Cruise Hive wishes all guests traveling this weekend smooth flights and minimal delays.

Late Miami Departure Gives Norwegian Luna Guests Time to Beat Airport Delays