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MSC Grandiosa has returned to Port Canaveral and will now remain sailing from the Florida homeport year-round.

The ship’s return is almost exactly one year before MSC World Atlantic will arrive at Port Canaveral for her inaugural sailing.

To celebrate, the cruise line announced a $10,000 donation and partnership with New Hope for Kids and awarded one family a cruise on MSC World Atlantic.

As MSC Cruises continues to grow its presence in North America, the cruise line and Port Canaveral celebrated not one but two significant milestones on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

The first is the return of MSC Grandiosa as the ship welcomes guests aboard for a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary, the first sailing of her year-round deployment from Port Canaveral. The ship’s return was celebrated with a traditional maritime plaque exchange.

The 4,842-guest ship first sailed from Port Canaveral in December 2025 as the second of the cruise line’s vessels to homeport from Central Florida at the same time, following MSC Seashore.

“Central Florida is an important market for MSC Cruises, and we’re excited to welcome MSC Grandiosa back to Port Canaveral,”said Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America.“Our continued investment in the region reflects our commitment to growing our presence in North America and providing guests with more ways to experience our signature European style and American comfort.”

MSC Grandiosa is now offering alternating Western and Eastern Caribbean sailings. Both routes visit Nassau along with MSC Cruises’ private island, MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve. The Western Caribbean routes also visit Cozumel and Costa Maya, while the Eastern Caribbean itineraries include a call to Puerto Plata or Grand Turk, depending on sailing date.

MCS Grandiosa Open Deck at Port Canaveral

MSC Seashore also continues sailing from Port Canaveral with primarily 3- and 4-night cruises to the Bahamas with calls to Nassau and Ocean Cay on every voyage, plus a full day at sea on the 4-night itineraries.

Countdown to MSC World Atlantic

The second milestone the cruise line and port celebrated is the one year countdown to MSC World Atlantic, which will begin sailing from Port Canaveral in November 2027, dramatically increasing the cruise line’s capacity at the homeport as the new World Class ship will be able to welcome more than 5,400 guests per cruise.

“With our largest-ever capacity sailing from Port Canaveral beginning Winter 2027/2028, guests will have more options than ever before, from short weekend getaways to weeklong Caribbean vacations, including the opportunity to sail on our newest World Class ship,”said Torrent.

“MSC Cruises is a valued partner and has grown to be one of the most popular cruise lines sailing from Port Canaveral. We’re thrilled to welcome back MSC Grandiosa and excited for the arrival of MSC World Atlantic next year,”said Captain John Murray, Port Director and CEO of Port Canaveral.

“We are tremendously proud to have this beautiful World Class vessel in our homeport fleet, and MSC Cruises’ decision to bring her here speaks volumes about their confidence in our port’s ability to deliver a superior experience for their cruise guests.”

MSC World Atlantic will take over the 7-night Caribbean itineraries with her debut sailing on November 13, 2027, while MSC Grandiosa will transition to shorter 3- and 4-night sailings. MSC Seashore is scheduled to sail from PortMiami beginning with her November 5, 2027 sailing.

Commitment to Community

MSC Cruises also offers a commitment to the local communities where its ships are based. For Central Florida, that commitment was celebrated with a $10,000 donation to the non-profit organization New Hope for Kids and the announcement that MSC Cruises is now the organization’s official cruise line partner.

New Hope for Kids was established in 1996 and offers support and resources for grieving children and families or those faced with life-threatening conditions.

MSC Cruises is also donating a once-in-a-lifetime cruise experience to one of the organization’s families, the Bufords. Their family will be the first to enjoy the 2-story Grand Hamptons Villa suite on MSC World Atlantic and make new family memories on her inaugural sailing.

MSC Grandiosa Returns to Port Canaveral for Year-Round Caribbean Cruises