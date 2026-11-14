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Two Carnival ships will set sail as scheduled from New Orleans this weekend following the collision between a tanker and a small cruise ship on Friday, November 13.

Carnival Valor and Carnival Liberty are both scheduled to depart on Western Caribbean itineraries on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, respectively.

A total of 32 people were hospitalized after the collision less than a mile from the cruise terminal, but there were no fatalities or critical injuries.

Following the collision of the tanker Atlantic Asphalt with American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage at roughly 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2026, Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed that both Carnival Valor and Carnival Liberty are expected to set sail as planned over the weekend.

The 2,980-guest Carnival Valor is scheduled to set sail on Saturday, November 14 for a 5-night Western Caribbean itinerary to Cozumel and Progreso, while the 2,974-guest Carnival Liberty will depart on Sunday, November 15 for a 6-night Western Caribbean itinerary to Belize City and Cozumel.

“You may have seen news reports of a marine accident in New Orleans earlier today,”the cruise line said in an email notification on Friday evening. “At this time, port officials have advised the above voyages are expected to operate as planned. You may proceed to the cruise terminal for check-in according to your pre-selected terminal arrival appointment.”

The same notification was sent to booked guests on both sailings. There are no expected delays to the ships’ respective departures and no changes at this time to either planned itinerary.

Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin confirmed on X that the collision occurred near mile marker 96 on the Mississippi River. That marker is just past the Crescent City Connection Bridge (formerly the Greater New Orleans Bridge), a pair of cantilevered truss bridges that are the most heavily traveled bridges in New Orleans.

Carnival’s terminal at the Port of New Orleans is just on the other side of the bridge, less than a mile from the site of the collision. Fortunately, larger cruise ships do not need to pass the bridge.

Two other ships are scheduled for the Port of New Orleans on Saturday: Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas and Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Symphony. Several vessels from American Cruise Lines are also scheduled for the port in the coming days.

American Cruise Lines also released a new statement now that all guests are safe:

“American Cruise Lines is grateful to the U.S. Coast Guard, our crew, and the local first responders on the ground in New Orleans for their tremendous rescue efforts. We are getting everyone who was aboard the ship settled into hotels and making sure they have everything they need. We are also in close contact with the U.S. Coast Guard, New Orleans Police, and other agencies, and will continue to coordinate with them.“

Friday evening, the Port of New Orleans released a statement on Facebook praising the efforts of the first responders, emergency crews, and others who quickly reacted to the accident.

“Today, we extend our sincere gratitude for the extraordinary courage and quick response of our Harbor Police Department and Port of New Orleans staff, whose actions helped save lives following the allision involving the American Heritage cruise ship on the Mississippi River,”the statement began.

The accident happened outside the Port Administration Building, and both Harbor Police officers and Port staff immediately reacted to initiate rescues.

“Above all, we are grateful that all 197 passengers and crew members have been accounted for and that no critical injuries have been reported. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by today’s incident,”the statement said.

The coordination of multiple agencies, including local, state, and federal partners, helped prevent what could have been a devastating tragedy.

Acadian Ambulance, which assisted New Orleans EMS and other first responders at the scene, shared that New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno reported no fatalities and a total of 32 people taken to local hospitals, none with critical injuries. Acadian Ambulance transported 22 of those patients, and Port of New Orleans Harbor Police Chief Melanie Montroll said two Harbor Police officers were among those hospitalized and are in good condition.

American Heritage has a passenger capacity of 150 guests. At the time of the collision, the ship had already been docked for roughly two hours for guests to disembark.

Carnival Ships Set to Sail as Planned After New Orleans Tanker Collision