Key Aspects:

A nationwide ground stop for U.S. air traffic was issued at 3:54 p.m. ET, with more than 14,000 flights cancelled or delayed.

The FAA is citing a temporary telecommunications outage as the cause of the ground stop, but no exact cause has yet been determined.

No cruise line has announced any changes in ship departure times due to this unusual situation, but cruisers should expect their ships to set sail on time.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. air traffic at 3:54 p.m. ET out of an abundance of caution due to an ongoing communications outage. This is only the second such ground stop issued for the entire nation since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Officials have quickly offered reassurances that this is not believed to be a malicious incident, but rather is a communications issue. No cause has been immediately identified but a cyberattack has not been ruled out, and the incident is still under investigation.

“There has been a temporary telecommunications outage – out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis,”the FAA posted on X at 5:02 p.m. just over an hour after the ground stop was first issued.

Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin further noted that the safety of everyone flying is not at risk.

“There is no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying or anything like that, I just wanted to make sure everybody is at ease about that,”he said while speaking to reporters at the White House and posted on X. “The first thing is the safety of everybody that is flying, we are assured that everybody is safe.”

A ground stop affects both incoming and outgoing flights. Flights in progress are being permitted to continue their journeys but only to the next destination, not continuing on with connecting flights.

The flight tracking website FlightAware shows more than 9,800 flights delayed in the U.S. on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, with more than 5,000 cancellations, numbers that are changing every few minutes.

How Will Cruisers Be Impacted?

Some of the airports with the greatest number of cancellations are major hubs for busy cruise ports.

For example, Miami International Airport (MIA) shows 253 delayed flights and 72 cancellations. Together, those flights account for 41% of MIA’s current outgoing flight traffic.

“If you’re flying today, please check with your airline for your flight status before leaving for the airport. Thank you for your patience and understanding,”MIA posted on X at 4:33 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), just 25 miles north of MIA, shows 44% of its flights impacted with 193 delays and 33 cancellations. Orlando International Airport (MCO) likewise shows 47% of its outgoing flight traffic impacted, with 232 delayed flights and 60 cancellations.

Together, the closest cruise terminals to each of those major airports have 17 cruise ships scheduled for Saturday, November 14. Seven ships will be in PortMiami, four in Port Everglades, and six in Port Canaveral.

Similar disruptions are being reported at other airports near cruise terminals, including Los Angeles International with 47% of departing flights impacted on Friday and Discovery Princess sailing from Los Angeles on Saturday.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, the largest airport serving Galveston, has 48% of its flight traffic impacted, with four cruise ships at Port of Galveston on Saturday.

Cruise lines do not typically delay ship departures due to flight disruptions. No cruise line has issued any statements or official comments about how sailings may be impacted, and booked guests should make every effort to reach their cruise terminal as planned.

More From Cruise Hive

While some guests may be able to drive to their cruises instead, that solution will not be possible for all travelers, especially those going to distant homeports.

Similarly, guests debarking cruise ships over the weekend will undoubtedly have to work with delays and cancellations that disrupt their post-cruise travel plans. Some major airlines are beinning to offer travel waivers, but policies and offerings vary.

It is likely to take several days after the ground stop ends to smooth the backlog of delayed and cancelled flights.

Cruise Ships Unlikely to Wait as FAA Ground Stop Halts U.S. Flights