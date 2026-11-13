Emergency services are responding to a developing situation in New Orleans on Friday afternoon after a tanker collided with a smaller cruise ship while it was docked.

At approximately 12:30 PM on November 13, the Atlantic Asphalt tanker hit the much smaller American Heritage cruise ship, which has a capacity of 150 guests. Multiple videos posted on social media show the cruise ship completely capsized on its side next to the pier at the Port of New Orleans on the Mississippi River.

Cruise Hive reached out to American Cruise Lines and received the following statement:

“American Cruise Lines can confirm that our riverboat, American Heritage, was involved in a collision while it was docked in New Orleans. We are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities. Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved. We will share more information as it becomes available.“

Authorities have been focused on search and rescue to ensure everyone onboard is safe. Thankfully, everyone has been accounted for.

The New Orleans Fire Department stated, “Multiple individuals have been rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remain ongoing. Public safety agencies are coordinating response efforts, with the immediate priority being the safety and rescue of those involved.“

The mayor of New Orleans, Helena Moreno, confirmed at a 4:09 PM EST news conference that no one is unaccounted for and that 32 passengers were taken to local hospitals for non-severe injuries. The mayor has called it “a miracle on the Mississippi.”

Atlantic Asphalt was built in 2017 and has a gross tonnage of 14,485, while the American Heritage is a Paddlewheel cruise ship built in 2015. The cruise ship has a gross tonnage of 2,700.

Tanker Strikes American Heritage Cruise Ship Docked in New Orleans