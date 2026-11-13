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The U.S. Coast Guard is criminally investigating MSC Poesia over an alleged “magic pipe” and wastewater treatment irregularities.

The ship was detained in Miami from November 1, causing the cancellation of an 11-night sailing, but was able to depart on November 12.

If found guilty, the cruise line could face hefty fines and individual crew members might be found liable.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has begun a criminal investigation against MSC Poesia after a lengthy detention in PortMiami for allegedly discharging oil illegally at sea, a federal offense.

According to CBS News, a U.S. official familiar with the probe has confirmed the ongoing investigation, though MSC Cruises has not yet commented on the situation.

The situation may involve a “magic pipe,” an illegal shortcut for oil discharge that bypasses appropriate filtration devices. In the case of MSC Poesia, the oil was apparently being routed into the ship’s gray water system, which has different standards for suitable filtration.

The investigation aims to determine who may have been involved with the shortcut, including crew members, the ship’s owner, and anyone else directly involved. If found liable, criminal charges could be brought and there may be hefty fines or other penalties.

MSC Poesia was detained in PortMiami on Sunday, November 1, following a USCG inspection.

“The Coast Guard cannot currently comment on the specifics of an ongoing Port State Control Examination, but we have identified deficiencies with systems on board the vessel that we are addressing with MSC,”said Captain Frank Florio, Commander, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami, at the time of the detention.

The USCG inspects foreign-flagged vessels visiting US ports to ensure the vessels comply with various requirements, including environmental regulations.

After MSC Poesia had been delayed in Miami for two days, the cruise line cancelled the planned 11-night Southern and Western Caribbean voyage that was to have set sail on November 1.

MSC Poesia Cruise Ship in Port (Photo Credit: Stop Kadras)

At that time, the ship’s captain referred to the detention as a “regulatory matter” that was echoed in a statement MSC Cruises provided to Cruise Hive on November 3.

“Prior to departure, a regulatory matter arose that required resolution. Despite our efforts to address the matter, we were unable to resolve it in time for the sailing to proceed,”the statement read.

Guests received a full refund of their cruise fare plus a 100% future cruise credit, and were permitted to remain onboard MSC Poesia until noon on Thursday, November 5, as they revised their travel plans.

Cruise Hive has reached out to MSC Cruises about the criminal investigation but has not yet heard back.

What Is Gray Water?

Gray water may come from various sources, including drinking fountains, sinks, and showers, spa and salon facilities, bars, restaurants, and the galley.

It is legal to discharge gray water at sea provided the ship is a safe distance from the shore. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Wastewater Management, medium and large cruise ships with capacities over 100 passengers and crew must either treat gray water to specific discharge standards or store it until at least three nautical miles from shore.

Kitchen and cooking oil residue must be minimized in gray water, and fuel oil is not part of gray water at all.

Black water, for comparison, is the water flushed from toilets and urinals. Because it contains human waste which is considered an environmental hazard, black water requires specialized treatment and rigorous filtration, and solid material is generally dehydrated and disposed of on land at appropriate facilities.

Read Also: What Do Cruise Ships Do With Sewage and Waste?

While the outcome of the USCG inspection and its findings have not yet been made public, MSC Poesia departed PortMiami on Thursday, November 12, 2026 for a 10-night sailing with port visits to St. Thomas, St. Kitts, St. Maarten, Antigua, San Juan, and Puerto Plata. The ship will return to the Sunshine State on Sunday, November 22.

Coast Guard Opens Criminal Probe Into MSC Poesia Over Alleged “Magic Pipe”