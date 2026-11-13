Key Aspects:

Carnival Luminosa has finished her dry dock in Singapore and is returning to service on Friday, November 13, 2026 with an adults-only SEA sailing.

Updates onboard include an expanded casino, revitalized video arcade, and a refreshed retail area, complete with a dedicated Effy Jewelry store.

The ship will return to Australia seasonally before her final season Down Under and relocating to Baltimore in 2028.

Following an 18-day dry dock in Singapore, Carnival Luminosa is welcoming her first guests back aboard on Friday, November 13, 2026 for an adults-only SEA cruise, and those first guests will certainly appreciate the ship’s new updates.

The casino on Deck 2 has been expanded with 99 new gaming machines, always a popular activity on the “Sailings Exclusively for Adults” as well as regular cruises. The video arcade has also been revitalized for those who prefer a bit of gaming without the financial risk.

A new dedicated Effy Jewelry store has also been added to the refreshed Galleria Shops, bringing the popular fine jewelry retailer to an updated space to best showcase its glittering offerings.

Undoubtedly, other common refurbishments have also been completed, such as minor repairs, repainting, flooring, upholstery, lighting, and other updates. These types of tasks are common with all dry dock updates, along with behind-the-scenes technical updates to ensure the ship continues operating at peak efficiency.

Such updates are essential to be sure the vessel is compliant with current safety and environmental regulations. The 2,260-guest ship first entered service as Costa Luminosa in 2009 with Costa Cruises, and was transferred to the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in 2022.

Carnival Luminosa Arcade

Cruising on Carnival Luminosa

For several years, Carnival Luminosa has offered cruises in Australia, first year-round from 2022 and then seasonally from 2025, when she began moving to the West Coast for the Alaska summer season.

That seasonal pattern will continue for the time being. Following the exclusive SEA itinerary in Southeast Asia, Carnival Luminosa is offering a 14-night one-way trip from Singapore to Brisbane departing on Monday, November 30. As she returns to Australia, the ship will visit Lombok Island and Bali in Indonesia, as well as Cairns and Airlie Beach in Australia before she arrives in Brisbane on December 14.

From Brisbane, Carnival Luminosa has a diverse offering of sailings from 2-14 nights, depending on sailing date. The ship will visit destinations in Australia, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Tonga, and Fiji before a 2-night repositioning cruise departing Brisbane on April 4, 2027 that will bring her to Sydney.

Carnival Luminosa will depart Sydney on April 6, 2027 to head back to San Francisco for her second season there. During the transpacific cruise, the ship will visit destinations in Fiji, French Polynesia, and Hawaii before arriving in California on April 28.

From San Francisco, Carnival Luminosa will be offering short Mexico getaways alternating with 10-night cruises to Alaska through mid-September, with her last Alaska departure on September 6 being an 11-night voyage.

Carnival Luminosa will return to Brisbane for the Down Under summer, and on March 15, 2028, she will depart from Sydney, Australia to head for Long Beach, California.

While Carnival Cruise Line has not yet revealed the itineraries for the ship from late April through October 2028, her April 6, 2028 sailing is a 14-night Panama Canal transit from Long Beach to Miami, with visits to Cabo San Lucas, Costa Rica, and Colombia.

The cruise line has already announced Carnival Luminosa will homeport in Baltimore, Maryland, beginning in November 2028, after her next dry dock. From Baltimore, the ship will offer voyages ranging from 7 to 14 nights to the Bahamas and Caribbean destinations.

Carnival Luminosa Returns From Dry Dock With 3 Fresh Additions