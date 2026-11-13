Key Aspects:

Celebrity Cruises is ending the “Dinner on the Edge” offered at the Magic Carpet on Edge-class vessels.

Guests with booked reservations for the specialty dining experience are receiving full refunds back to the original form of payment.

While no specific reason was given, guests from different sailings have noted that windy conditions can be especially challenging for the al fresco experience.

Guests booked on Celebrity Cruises’ Edge-class vessels who have reserved the specialty dining “Dinner on the Edge” are now receiving updates that the experience is no longer available.

One guest booked on Celebrity Beyond received the notification and shared it on Facebook on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, with varied responses to the news.

“An update has been made to your ‘Dinner on the Edge’ reservation. As part of the continued evolution of our dining experiences, Dinner on the Edge will no longer be offered,”the email explained.

The guest is receiving a full refund of the dinner experience back to their original form of payment. Depending on the sailing date and ship, Dinner on the Edge has previously cost more than $100 per person.

This specialty dining experience was held at Magic Carpet, a unique feature of the Edge-class ships: Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Ascent, and Celebrity Xcel, as well as the upcoming Celebrity Xcite (setting sail from Miami in 2028).

The movable platform is used for multiple purposes at different times of day, including as a meeting space, a location for tendering operations, a nighttime bar, and for the al fresco Dinner on the Edge experience.

Exact dinner menu offerings may change on different vessels. Dinner on the Edge has typically been heavy on seafood and steaks, with dishes such as a charcuterie board appetizer, grilled lobster tail and chateaubriand as entrees, and locally-inspired desserts, depending on where the individual ship happens to be sailing.

Celebrity Beyond Letter

Dinner on the Edge has been offered at limited times on each sailing, similar to Carnival Cruise Line’s Chef’s Table experience. The ship’s sailing schedule and weather forecasts have been factors for the open-air dining experience.

Cruise lines regularly update menus and review dining options, adjusting offerings based on popularity and profitability. For example, on October 22, 2026 Disney Cruise Line ended the prix-fixe pricing for its popular Palo restaurants, which impacted some loyalty benefits for Disney cruisers but may also provide more variety for interested diners.

Feedback for Dinner on the Edge

Other experienced Celebrity Cruises guests have described the experience as “hit or miss” with regards to enjoyment, as wind is a constant concern, blowing around linens and even food. The Magic Carpet, because it is literally over the edge of the vessel, is a far more exposed location than other decks.

Excessive winds can also create a chillier experience than some guests wish, and may even impact food temperature.

“It wasn’t great,”one past guest commented on the Facebook post.“Too windy, menu ordinary and food did not arrive hot.”

“We did it several years ago and it was very windy,”another commenter said.“The food got cold quickly.”

Different guests have noted that if the ship is in port the experience could be more pleasant, but the view might suffer depending on which way the ship was docked or anchored.

“We were in Dubrovnik and the view off the magic carpet was of the port buildings. No ocean, no magical sunset, no view. Just the industrial units, and port buildings,”one guest said, who was onboard Celebrity Ascent in October 2026 and shared their experience on Facebook.

“The food was rushed because the staff said they wanted to serve it before we sailed and it became too windy.”

The guest goes on to note that once the ship sailed away, items were blowing over, and some other guests even left early to avoid the wind.

Other guests enjoyed Dinner on the Edge and felt it was well worthwhile for its uniqueness.

All dining experiences are subject to an individual’s preferences, but with Celebrity Cruises ending Dinner on the Edge, guests may be correct that this experience has not worked out as intended.

Celebrity Cruises Scraps Dinner on the Edge, Refunds Guests