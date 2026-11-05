Legend of the Seas Diverts for Coast Guard Airlift Days Before U.S. Arrival

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Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas diverted toward Puerto Rico after a passenger experienced a medical emergency during its first transatlantic crossing.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter evacuated the individual on the morning of November 5, 2026, following an announcement from the captain the previous evening.

The ship is completing a 13-night voyage from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale, where it is scheduled to make its first U.S. arrival on November 7, 2026.

The first transatlantic crossing of Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas was interrupted by a medical emergency just days before its scheduled arrival in Fort Lauderdale. The Icon Class ship reportedly changed course toward Puerto Rico on November 4, 2026, ahead of a Coast Guard medical evacuation the following morning.

According to passenger reports shared on Facebook, the captain announced on the evening of November 4 that someone onboard required emergency medical attention. Legend of the Seas was northeast of Puerto Rico and cruise ship tracking data confirms the ship then diverted towards the island.

Legend of the Seas Tracking

Passengers said the ship increased speed after diverting to meet up with a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter closer to shore. A ship may need to move closer to shore for a medevac when it is too far out of a rescue helicopter’s range, as was recently the case with another cruise ship airlift from Windstar’s Star Pride.

The Coast Guard helicopter met up with Legend of the Seas shortly after sunrise on November 5, 2026. Video and photos of the rescue shared by a passenger show the helicopter’s arrival and the following moments when a U.S. Coast Guard service member was lowered onto the deck.

“This is a high-risk maneuver for our captain and the Coast Guard as this ship does not have a helipad so a basket was lowered onto the bow,”said passenger Lori Hawthorne.

Following the evacuation, the passenger was transported ashore for additional medical care and Legend of the Seas continued on its journey toward Fort Lauderdale. The passenger’s identity and medical condition have not been publicly confirmed, though we at Cruise Hive wish them a speedy recovery.

Rescue Comes Ahead of First U.S. Arrival

This emergency rescue took place during a transatlantic crossing that will end with the ship’s first arrival in the United States. Legend of the Seas departed Barcelona on October 25, 2026 for the 13-night voyage, scheduled to arrive in Fort Lauderdale on November 7.

The 5,610-guest vessel entered service in July 2026 and spent its first season operating Mediterranean itineraries. It was originally scheduled to make its first U.S. departure from Fort Lauderdale on November 11, 2026.

However, Royal Caribbean later added a three-night sailing departing November 8. The November 11 sailing remains the ship’s official inaugural voyage and will depart following a traditional naming ceremony at the Florida port, with retired U.S. Air Force General Lori J. Robinson serving as godmother.

Royal Caribbean has not publicly announced any delay to its Florida arrival as a result of the November 5 emergency. No subsequent alterations to the November 8 departure, naming ceremony, or November 11 inaugural sailing have been announced.

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