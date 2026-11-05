Carnival Opens More Than 300 Port Canaveral Sailings Across Five Ships

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Carnival Cruise Line is homeporting five ships from Port Canaveral from May 2028 through April 2029.

Carnival Breeze, Carnival Firenze, Carnival Festivale, Carnival Glory, and Mardi Gras will offer more than 300 departures from the Central Florida homeport.

Itineraries range from 3-14 nights with destinations throughout the Caribbean, including more than 200 visits to Celebration Key.

Carnival Cruise Line is bringing the fun to Port Canaveral in 2028 and 2029 with the deployment of five ships from four different classes, including two of the line’s Excel-class vessels. Together, more than 300 departures are now available for booking from May 2028 through April 2029, featuring more than 200 visits to Carnival’s newest private destination, Celebration Key.

All five ships of Carnival Breeze, Carnival Firenze, Carnival Festivale, Carnival Glory, and Mardi Gras, will offer year-round sailings from Central Florida, with itineraries ranging from short 3- and 4-night getaways to classic weeklong sailings to more immersive 14-night Carnival Journeys voyages.

Short Sailings on Two Ships

Both the 2,980-guest Carnival Glory and the 5,270-guest Mardi Gras will offer short sailings, with 3-, 4-, and 5-night cruises available.

The 3-night sailings will visit Celebration Key, giving guests a full day to enjoy the beaches, lagoons, food trucks, waterslides, and other fun at the private destination near Freeport.

All 4-night cruises will visit two ports. All will call at Celebration Key, and the other port may be Nassau or RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, depending on the ship and sailing date.

Mardi Gras is offering 5-night sailings with a bit more diversity. Roughly half of her voyages will visit Celebration Key, Nassau, and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, plus have a full day at sea for guests to relax. The other half of the sailings will visit Amber Cove and Grand Turk and have two days at sea.

Mid-Range Cruises on Three Ships

The other three ships being homeported from Port Canaveral for the 2028-2029 Caribbean season are offering 6-, 7-, and 8-night sailings.

Carnival Breeze and Carnival Firenze will both offer 7-night sailings rotating between Eastern and Western Caribbean routes. The 3,690-guest Carnival Breeze will feature Sunday departures, while the 4,126-guest Carnival Firenze will set sail on Saturdays.

Carnival Breeze (Photo Credit: Dennis MacDonald / Shutterstock)

Depending on the sailing date and which route the ship is on that week, destinations include Nassau, Celebration Key, Grand Cayman, Amber Cove, San Juan, St. Thomas, Belize, Cozumel, and Isla Tropicale.

The upcoming 5,356-guest Carnival Festivale, the cruise line’s fourth Excel-class ship, will be offering 6- and 8-night sailings with Eastern and Southern Caribbean routes. Notable destinations on her schedule include St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Aruba, Curacao, and more.

Carnival Festivale is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and is scheduled to debut in May 2027.

Carnival Breeze Offering Longer Sailings

In addition to her 7-night cruises, Carnival Breeze is also offering four 14-night Carnival Journeys sailings between October 2028 and February 2029.

All four of the special sailings are Southern Caribbean itineraries roundtrip from Port Canaveral, with departure dates of October 15, 2028; November 26, 2028; January 7, 2029; and February 18, 2029.

More From Cruise Hive

Depending on the sailing date, Carnival Breeze will be visiting St. Thomas, St. Kitts, Grenada, Barbados, Antigua, St. Maarten, San Juan, Grand Turk, Curacao, Aruba, Dominica, St. Lucia, and Martinique on these more immersive itineraries.

Carnival Opens More Than 300 Port Canaveral Sailings Across Five Ships