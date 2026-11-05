Four Icon Class Ships Headline Royal Caribbean’s Summer 2028 Season

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Royal Caribbean has opened bookings for its summer 2028 sailings aboard 11 ships, operating from April through October.

Four Icon Class ships will sail Caribbean itineraries, including Hero of the Seas from Miami and Icon of the Seas from Galveston.

Symphony of the Seas will debut newly amplified experiences in 2028, while the recently refurbished Harmony of the Seas will sail from Port Canaveral.

Royal Caribbean has unveiled its summer 2028 deployment, featuring 11 ships sailing to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda, and more. The lineup includes four Icon Class vessels and two enhanced Oasis Class ships.

As Cruise Hive reported in September, the cruise line announced that 2028 Caribbean itineraries would be released the week of November 2, 2026. Bookings officially opened on November 5, first for Crown & Anchor Society members, with general bookings following later in the afternoon.

The cruise line’s Icon Class vessels are a standout of the announcement. Three ships in the class will sail from Florida and one from Texas between April 2028 and October 2028.

Following its summer 2027 debut, Hero of the Seas, the upcoming fourth ship in Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class, will sail from Miami. It will offer seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries featuring destinations like Philipsburg, Charlotte Amalie, and Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day CocoCay.

The third Icon Class ship, Legend of the Seas, will sail six- and eight-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale beginning in April. It will visit destinations such as Cabo Rojo, Oranjestad, and Perfect Day CocoCay.

Star of the Seas, meanwhile, will sail from Port Canaveral, offering seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages. Across these itineraries, the second Icon Class vessel will take passengers to locales like Samaná, San Juan, Perfect Day CocoCay, Charlotte Amalie, and Cozumel.

Finally, the original Icon of the Seas will continue sailing from Galveston following its 2027 homeport move. The ship will visit ports like Roatán and Cozumel on six- and eight-night Western Caribbean itineraries.

Icon Class Cruise Ships

Amplified Ships and Other Regional Options

Seven other ships in Royal Caribbean’s fleet complete the 2028 summer lineup. Three additional ships will sail from Florida, three from the Northeastern U.S., and one from Puerto Rico.

From Miami, Symphony of the Seas will offer six- and eight-night cruises with calls in Willemstad and Falmouth. The cruise line also confirmed new experiences will be coming to the ship as part of its Royal Amplified program.

Harmony of the Seas, which completed its five-week Royal Amplified refurbishment in May 2026, will sail from Port Canaveral. Seven-night itineraries include Nassau, where guests can purchase access to Royal Beach Club Paradise Island.

Rounding out Florida, Brilliance of the Seas will offer six- and seven-night getaways from Tampa. Highlights include Belize City and Grand Cayman.

One ship, Enchantment of the Seas, will sail from San Juan, Puerto Rico, on seven-night Southern Caribbean cruises. Destinations include Tortola, St. John’s, Basseterre, Castries, Roseau, and Bridgetown.

Moving to the Northeast, Vision of the Seas will sail from Baltimore on five- to nine-night vacations visiting Bermuda, Martinique, and Antigua. Two ships, Oasis of the Seas and Independence of the Seas, will sail from Cape Liberty, New Jersey.

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Oasis of the Seas will offer seven-night Caribbean itineraries, featuring Perfect Day CocoCay and Nassau. On four- to nine-night voyages, Independence of the Seas will sail to destinations across Canada, New England, Bermuda, and the Eastern Caribbean.

While bookings for the summer 2028 sailings are now open, Royal Caribbean has yet to reveal the specific upgrades planned for Symphony of the Seas. The cruise line said further details about the ship’s new experiences will be announced at a later, unspecified date.

Four Icon Class Ships Headline Royal Caribbean’s Summer 2028 Season