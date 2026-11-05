Mein Schiff 3 Repairs Drag On as TUI Cancels Second Cruise

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TUI Cruises has cancelled a second voyage for Mein Schiff 3 following the ship’s collision with two container ships in Bremerhaven on October 25, 2026.

The second cancelled sailing was a 14-night Norway cruise that had been planned to depart Germany on Saturday, November 14.

Mein Schiff 3 is expected to resume service for her planned November 28, 2026 departure, a 4-night sailing to Kiel.

TUI Cruises has provided an update on the condition of Mein Schiff 3 and her future sailings following the damage sustained when the cruise ship collided with two container ships in Bremerhaven, Germany on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

“Since Sunday, 1 November 2026, Mein Schiff 3 has been at the Lloyd shipyard in Bremerhaven. There, the damage sustained is being thoroughly assessed and the necessary repair work carried out,”the cruise line posted on its website on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

“It has become apparent that the work will take longer than anticipated. Consequently, the planned cruise of Mein Schiff 3 from 14 to 28 November 2026 will unfortunately not be able to take place.”

The now-cancelled 14-night cruise was to have been an “Enchanting Norway” voyage, roundtrip from Bremerhaven, with visits to Nordfjordeid, Narvik, Honningsvag, Tromso, and Alesund.

While booked guests will understandably be disappointed at the decision to cancel the sailing, TUI Cruises is clear that safety is the primary concern.

“The safety of our guests and our crew is always our top priority,”the cruise line explained.“We want to ensure that all necessary work is carried out thoroughly before Mein Schiff 3 resumes its cruise operations.”

While attempting to depart Bremerhaven in windy conditions on October 25, Mein Schiff 3collided with two docked container ships. While the first collision with MSC Anne F was relatively minor, the second collision with MSC Victorine was a far more serious impact.

That collision damaged the cruise ship’s starboard bridge wing and destroyed several lifeboats and their associated operational cranes. Part of the cruise ship’s hull was also damaged, and a significant gash was opened on the container ship’s hull along with damage to the container guides.

Mein Schiff 3 Cargo Ship Collision (Photo Credit: @CruiseOfficerAlex)

All vessel damage was reported as above the waterline and there were no injuries in the incident.

Following the collisions, Mein Schiff 3 returned to the dock to be assessed and was later moved so repair work could begin. TUI Cruises quickly cancelled the 20-night Canary Islands voyage the 99,526-gross ton ship was to have begun when leaving Bremerhaven on the evening of the collision.

What About Future Sailings?

The ship’s November 14, 2026 departure is only the second cruise to be cancelled as a result of the incident, but TUI Cruises is confident that Mein Schiff 3 will return to service for the following voyage.

“As things stand, Mein Schiff 3 is scheduled to resume regular service and its planned itinerary from 28 November 2026,”the cruise line confirmed.

On Saturday, November 28, the ship is scheduled to depart Bremerhaven for a 4-night, one-way sailing to Kiel, Germany, with a port visit in Oslo, Norway, along the way. The ship will then offer three 7-night sailings from Kiel, with the last of those week-long voyages debarking in Bremerhaven.

At this time, there are no changes to any of the upcoming itineraries once Mein Schiff 3 resumes service, but the cruise line has stated it will reach out to impacted guests and sales partners if any further changes are necessary.

The cruise line has not commented on local reports that an administrative offense investigation is now ongoing into the cruise ship’s captain and whether he may have breached his duty of care on the evening of the collision. Such investigations are standard procedure after this type of incident and if found derelict, the captain may face a fine.

Mein Schiff 3 Repairs Drag On as TUI Cancels Second Cruise