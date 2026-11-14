Even though Black Friday is a little less than two weeks away, most cruise lines have already kicked off their cruise deals for the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer one-day sale events. You can now take advantage of these deals two weeks before Thanksgiving, giving you more time to pick out the perfect cruise at the best price.

Here is a look at Black Friday cruise deals for 2026 and what each cruise line is now offering. Note: These deals are not complete. Cruise lines will continue to roll out special savings over the next two weeks. You can click on the link for each cruise line to quickly find the best deals.

Princess Cruises has launched its Blue Friday sale with up to 50% off cruises, up to $400 in instant savings, the 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin cruise for free, and cruise deposits marked down by 50%.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a long list of offers for Black Friday that include 50% off all cruises, free unlimited open bar, up to $1,000 off on select sailings and staterooms, plus free specialty dining, shore excursion credit, and WiFi.

The adults-only Virgin Voyages is offering 80% off the second guest in a cabin, plus up to $600 in free drinks depending on the length of the cruise. This deal is good on sailings through 2028.

The world’s largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean, has launched its best cyber season deals ever. From now through December 7, 2026, you can receive up to $1,000 off cruise fares, the 3rd and 4th guest in a cabin cruise free, onboard credit starting at $150, and up to 50% savings on beverage packages, internet, and shore excursions.

Margaritaville at Sea is offering 60% off cruise fares, the 3rd and 4th guest in a cabin cruise free, and 55% off extras that include beverage packages, shore excursions, spa experiences, and more.

Celebrity Cruises is now offering 75% off the second guest in a cabin and up to $950 in additional savings. This is good on cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, and Europe.

Silversea has kicked off its Black Friday deals with up to 45% off more than 850 cruises that depart through 2029.

Explora Journeys is offering up to 40% off all-inclusive cruises if the cruise is paid in full when booking. The cruise line is also offering up to 30% in savings with a 5% deposit. This offer is good on all suite categories.

Azamara Cruises will launch its Black Friday deals on November 17 by offering up to $6,000 off per stateroom and $750 in onboard credit.

Celestyal went live with its Black Friday deals just a few days ago by offering up to 50% off select cruises and the 3rd and 4th guest in a cabin cruise for free.

Crystal, an ultra-luxury cruise line, has up to 40% off cruise fares on new bookings on Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity that sail between 2026 and 2028.

Mitsui Ocean Cruises will kick off its Black Friday sale on November 16 by offering a free balcony upgrade and $250 in onboard credit on select cruises. This includes the popular Cherry Blossoms and Golden Week sailings.

Costa Cruises, one of Carnival Corporation’s eight cruise lines, has cruises starting at just $399 per person when booked by the end of November 2026.

P&O Cruises, another one of Carnival’s eight cruise lines, is offering up to £500 per cabin on hundreds of cruises, plus a Black Friday Price Drop Guarantee.

Uniworld’s Black Friday deals will begin on November 17 and offer the second guest in a cabin at 50% off.

Cruise Croatia’s deals will start on November 16 and offer up to $500 off per cabin on 2027 Adriatic Cruises.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor Black Friday cruise deals from each cruise line and will update this article as more deals are announced. This includes deals that are currently under embargo.

The post Cruise Lines Start Black Friday Deals Early in 2026 appeared first on Cruise Fever.

You can sign up for our free cruise newsletter and get the latest cruise news sent straight to your inbox.