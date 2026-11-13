Carnival Cruise Line announced that one of their cruise ships has completed an 18-day dry dock and is returning to service today with enhanced spaces onboard.

Carnival Luminosa has spent the past two and a half weeks in dry dock in Singapore, receiving general maintenance and updated public spaces that were designed to elevate the guest experience on the ship.

The casino onboard has been expanded and now features 99 more slot machines than before. Guests will also enjoy a brand-new dedicated Effy Jewelry store, featuring a selection of fine jewelry, along with refreshed Galleria Shops and a revitalized video arcade.

The cruise ship will resume three- to 14-night cruises from Singapore and Brisbane through April 2027. Next spring, Carnival Luminosa will reposition to the U.S. on a 23-day Carnival Journeys cruise.

On May 3, 2027, the ship will begin sailing from San Francisco, offering 10-day cruises to Alaska. The vessel will also offer extended weekend, Thursday to Monday, sailings to Baja, Mexico.

After a season of sailing from California, Carnival Luminosa will return to Brisbane and sail three- to nine-night cruises. The ship will also sail a 14-day Carnival Journeys Mutiny on the Bounty & Fiji cruise.

In March 2028, the cruise ship will return to California and offer cruises from Long Beach. After a season in Long Beach, Carnival Luminosa will head to Baltimore and begin sailing from the East Coast on November 18, 2028.

The ship will offer seven- to 14-day cruises from Baltimore through April 2029. This includes cruises to The Bahamas, the Southern Caribbean, and some Carnival Journeys sailings.

All of these cruises are now open for booking.

The post Carnival Cruise Ship Receives Expanded Casino As It Returns to Service appeared first on Cruise Fever.

You can sign up for our free cruise newsletter and get the latest cruise news sent straight to your inbox.