Looking for a loyal friend in Crown Point, IN? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Lake County Sheriff's Animal Control

Phone: (219) 769-7016

Kodi is a small, tan Yorkie mix who’s looking for a fresh start. As an adult male, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. If you’re hoping for a little companion to share your days, Kodi could be the one.

👉 Meet Kodi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Lake County Sheriff's Animal Control

Phone: (219) 769-7016

Tornado is a striking black and white Husky with the classic good looks of the breed. As an adult male, he’s likely to enjoy regular exercise, walks, and playtime. If you love active, smart dogs and have time for training and fun, Tornado may be a great match.

👉 Meet Tornado and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)

Adult (about 2–3 years) Gender: Male

Male Weight: Around 35 lbs

Around 35 lbs Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $195

Shelter/Rescue: Save A Dog Rescue

Location: Crown Point, IN

Blaze is described as a sweet, gentle, fox-faced little guy with a soft heart and loyal spirit. He has a beautiful brindle coat, bright, expressive eyes, and a calm, thoughtful personality. Blaze is very people-oriented, loving, and thrives on companionship and routine.

Adoption criteria for Blaze:

Fully fenced-in yard (no invisible fences)

(no invisible fences) Children 7+ years old

old Someone home more during the day

No crating — a baby gate is recommended instead

If you can offer a quiet, steady home and enjoy having a gentle shadow by your side, Blaze could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Blaze and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Crown Point, IN, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their profiles, or calling the shelters for more info. Your share or visit could be the step that helps them find a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.