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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Crown Point
Looking for a loyal friend in Crown Point, IN? These adoptable dogs are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.
Kodi
- Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Lake County Sheriff's Animal Control
- Phone: (219) 769-7016
Kodi is a small, tan Yorkie mix who’s looking for a fresh start. As an adult male, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. If you’re hoping for a little companion to share your days, Kodi could be the one.
👉 Meet Kodi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tornado
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Lake County Sheriff's Animal Control
- Phone: (219) 769-7016
Tornado is a striking black and white Husky with the classic good looks of the breed. As an adult male, he’s likely to enjoy regular exercise, walks, and playtime. If you love active, smart dogs and have time for training and fun, Tornado may be a great match.
👉 Meet Tornado and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blaze
- Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: Around 35 lbs
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $195
- Shelter/Rescue: Save A Dog Rescue
- Location: Crown Point, IN
Blaze is described as a sweet, gentle, fox-faced little guy with a soft heart and loyal spirit. He has a beautiful brindle coat, bright, expressive eyes, and a calm, thoughtful personality. Blaze is very people-oriented, loving, and thrives on companionship and routine.
Adoption criteria for Blaze:
- Fully fenced-in yard (no invisible fences)
- Children 7+ years old
- Someone home more during the day
- No crating — a baby gate is recommended instead
If you can offer a quiet, steady home and enjoy having a gentle shadow by your side, Blaze could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Blaze and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Crown Point, IN, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their profiles, or calling the shelters for more info. Your share or visit could be the step that helps them find a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.