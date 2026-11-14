📢 Crown Point schools OK teacher deal, STEM grant, 8 new buses

📢 Crown Point schools approve teacher contract, grant, and bus purchase Here’s what the Nov. 12, 2026 Crown Point Community School Corporation board meeting covered: Approved a one-year teacher contract with the Crown Point Education Association, running July 1, 2026–June 30, 2027 .

with the Crown Point Education Association, running . Approved applying for and receiving a $37,500 IDOE STEM Integration Grant to renew SAM Labs curriculum, buy STEM equipment, and train 16 instructors . Crown Point is the only Northwest Indiana district to receive this grant.

to renew curriculum, buy STEM equipment, and train . Crown Point is the district to receive this grant. Passed Resolution #884 to cut the transfer from the Education Fund to the Operations Fund from 15% to 7.5% for 2027, keeping more money in classroom instruction, made possible by the recent referendum.

to cut the transfer from the from for 2027, keeping more money in classroom instruction, made possible by the recent referendum. Accepted an $8,000 donation from Rick and Bridget Mangan for the CPHS Best Buddies program, which supports before- and after-school activities for students with disabilities.

from for the program, which supports before- and after-school activities for students with disabilities. Approved buying 8 replacement buses (six 72-passenger, two 36-passenger) from Kerlin Bus Sales for $1,300,429.96 under the district’s bus replacement plan. Board members also thanked the community for passing the fourth consecutive referendum and noted a 3% pay increase for all hourly staff (details to come in staff newsletters).

More Info: Board Meeting Recap - November 2026 | Details