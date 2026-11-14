undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Crown Point
📢 Crown Point schools OK teacher deal, STEM grant, 8 new buses
2 days ago
📢 Crown Point schools approve teacher contract, grant, and bus purchase
Here’s what the Nov. 12, 2026 Crown Point Community School Corporation board meeting covered:
- Approved a one-year teacher contract with the Crown Point Education Association, running July 1, 2026–June 30, 2027.
- Approved applying for and receiving a $37,500 IDOE STEM Integration Grant to renew SAM Labs curriculum, buy STEM equipment, and train 16 instructors. Crown Point is the only Northwest Indiana district to receive this grant.
- Passed Resolution #884 to cut the transfer from the Education Fund to the Operations Fund from 15% to 7.5% for 2027, keeping more money in classroom instruction, made possible by the recent referendum.
- Accepted an $8,000 donation from Rick and Bridget Mangan for the CPHS Best Buddies program, which supports before- and after-school activities for students with disabilities.
- Approved buying 8 replacement buses (six 72-passenger, two 36-passenger) from Kerlin Bus Sales for $1,300,429.96 under the district’s bus replacement plan.
Board members also thanked the community for passing the fourth consecutive referendum and noted a 3% pay increase for all hourly staff (details to come in staff newsletters).
More Info: Board Meeting Recap - November 2026 | Details
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1