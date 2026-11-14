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Crown Point
🏥 Crown Point, IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
12 days ago
Crown Point’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and specialty centers hiring across different skill levels. Here are several solid options if you want to work directly with patients in our area.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Outpatient Ortho (Winfield)
- Employer: Select Medical (RUSH outpatient orthopedic center)
- Location: 9150 E 109th Ave, Suite 10, Crown Point, IN
- Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, two evenings until 7 p.m.)
- Pay: $26–$30/hour (starting)
This outpatient ortho role is great if you love helping people get back to sports, work, and daily life. You’ll get mentorship, strong PTO, full medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and big CEU support in a large national network.
Advance Practice Provider – Oncology
- Employer: The US Oncology Network – Northwest Cancer Centers
- Location: Crown Point, IN (in-office/onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
This role is for an experienced NP, PA, or Clinical Nurse Specialist working with cancer patients across prevention, treatment, and follow-up care. Comes with medical/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, and bonus programs in a highly specialized oncology group.
Clinical Assistant (Entry-Level Patient Care)
- Employer: ScribeAmerica / Enabli Health
- Location: Crown Point, IN
- Type: Full-time (part-time options mentioned)
- Pay: Not listed (wages vary by experience/location)
Perfect if you’re aiming for med, nursing, or PA school and want paid, hands-on experience. No experience needed—paid training, direct patient contact, tuition discounts with partner schools, and potential health/vision/dental, PTO, and 401(k) for eligible full-time staff.
Licensed Physical Therapy Assistant – Outpatient Rehab
- Employer: Spine Hyder PC dba NWI Spine Institute / Core Therapy, LLC
- Location: Crown Point, IN
- Type: Full-time or part-time (clinic-based)
- Pay: $30–$32/hour
Join an outpatient rehab team focused on musculoskeletal and orthopedic patients. You’ll deliver treatments, assist with evaluations, help at the front desk, and receive health insurance and paid time off in a smaller, hands-on setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on schedule and experience for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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