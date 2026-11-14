Crown Point’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and specialty centers hiring across different skill levels. Here are several solid options if you want to work directly with patients in our area.

Employer: Select Medical (RUSH outpatient orthopedic center)

Select Medical (RUSH outpatient orthopedic center) Location: 9150 E 109th Ave, Suite 10, Crown Point, IN

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, two evenings until 7 p.m.)

(Monday–Friday, two evenings until 7 p.m.) Pay: $26–$30/hour (starting)

This outpatient ortho role is great if you love helping people get back to sports, work, and daily life. You’ll get mentorship, strong PTO, full medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and big CEU support in a large national network.

Employer: The US Oncology Network – Northwest Cancer Centers

Location: Crown Point, IN (in-office/onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This role is for an experienced NP, PA, or Clinical Nurse Specialist working with cancer patients across prevention, treatment, and follow-up care. Comes with medical/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, and bonus programs in a highly specialized oncology group.

Employer: ScribeAmerica / Enabli Health

Location: Crown Point, IN

Type: Full-time (part-time options mentioned)

(part-time options mentioned) Pay: Not listed (wages vary by experience/location)

Perfect if you’re aiming for med, nursing, or PA school and want paid, hands-on experience. No experience needed—paid training, direct patient contact, tuition discounts with partner schools, and potential health/vision/dental, PTO, and 401(k) for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Spine Hyder PC dba NWI Spine Institute / Core Therapy, LLC

Location: Crown Point, IN

Type: Full-time or part-time (clinic-based)

Full-time or part-time (clinic-based) Pay: $30–$32/hour

Join an outpatient rehab team focused on musculoskeletal and orthopedic patients. You’ll deliver treatments, assist with evaluations, help at the front desk, and receive health insurance and paid time off in a smaller, hands-on setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on schedule and experience for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.