📢 Local student wins 2026 library card design contest

📢 Local student’s art to appear on 2027 library card

A Crown Point High School sophomore, Zeke Anderson, has won the 2026 Library Card Design Contest at Crown Point Community Library.

His winning artwork shows eight native Indiana birds: Canada goose, American goldfinch, mourning dove, great blue heron, red-winged blackbird, black-capped chickadee, blue jay, and northern cardinal.

Zeke’s design will appear on a special-edition Crown Point Community Library card available in 2027. The contest invited local artists to submit designs and brought in 15 entries this year.

Keep an eye out in 2027 if you’d like to pick up this special-edition card at the library and show off local student art.