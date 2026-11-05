🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Crown Point

Crown Point’s food scene is busy, and local spots are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and being around people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rosati’s Pizza

Rosati’s Pizza Location: Crown Point, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) match, training & development, flexible schedule

This role is all about making guests feel welcome while you take orders, run food, handle payments, and help the team wherever needed. Good fit if you enjoy a busy dining room, staying on your feet, and want room to grow in a well-known pizza brand.

Employer: Rosati’s Pizza

Rosati’s Pizza Location: Crown Point, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) match, training & development, flexible schedule

Mix and serve drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area stocked and clean. You’ll need to be 21+ with at least 1 year of bartending and serving experience, and be ready to hustle during busy shifts.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 1494 N Main St, Crown Point, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Make pizzas, take phone and in-store orders, and help keep the shop running smoothly. This is a good starter job if you want flexible hours, like working on your feet, and are open to learning different stations with chances to move up.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.