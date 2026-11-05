🏥 Crown Point PRN NP Openings with Flexible, High-Pay Options

Healthcare work is busy in Crown Point, Indiana, and there’s strong demand for nurse practitioners who like flexible, community-based work.

Below is one standout NP role that’s posted several times but is the same position, so you don’t have to sort through duplicates.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Crown Point, IN (member homes & skilled nursing facilities)

(member homes & skilled nursing facilities) Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: Competitive per-assessment pay ($90–$115 per visit, with examples of $1,800–$11,500/month based on 20–100 visits)

This role is all about doing 1-hour in-home adult/geriatric health assessments—reviewing history, meds, risks, and closing care gaps in one visit. You set your own availability (days, evenings, weekends), get mileage reimbursement, 401(k), referral bonuses, and CE support, and can even move into a full-time role with sign-on bonus later.

You’ll need a Master’s and NP license, board certification (Adult, AGPCNP, AGACNP, FNP, Emergency, or Acute Care), BLS/ACLS/CPR, and a valid driver’s license and auto insurance. New grads are welcome to apply.

If you’re an NP in or near Crown Point and want flexible hours plus strong earning potential, this is worth a quick look and a fast application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.