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💰 Several Accounting Tech Openings in Crowley, LA
Crowley has a solid little cluster of accounting roles right now, especially in public service. If you like numbers and steady weekday hours, these are worth a look.
Accounting Technician – Behavioral Health Clinic
- Employer: LDH – Acadiana Area Human Services District (Crowley Behavioral Health Clinic)
- Location: Crowley, LA
- Salary: $2,922 – $5,734 monthly
- Type: Full-time, Classified (Probational/Promotional)
- Deadline: Closes 12/4/2026, 11:59 PM Central
Work Monday–Friday, 40 hours a week handling billing, payments, bank reconciliations, and insurance checks (Medicaid, Medicare, private). You’ll support a clinic that serves people with behavioral health and developmental needs, with state benefits, paid holidays, leave, and retirement options.
Highlights:
- Use an Electronic Health Record (EHR) and other financial systems
- Mix of accounting and admin support (travel forms, property control, records)
- No Civil Service test score required to apply
- Experience-based entry: 3 years accounting/auditing/bookkeeping/financial work, with college hours allowed as a substitute (every 30 semester hours = 1 year)
About the Other Listings
The two other links in this batch point to the same Accounting Technician role above, just posted under different headers. To avoid confusion, I’ve only listed the most complete, up-to-date version with salary and deadline.
If this looks close to what you want, don’t wait—get your application in before the deadline and make sure every part of the online form is filled out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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