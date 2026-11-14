Crowley’s behavioral health scene is growing, and there are solid openings for licensed counselors and social workers right now. If you’re already licensed in Louisiana and want steady weekday hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nunez Community College / Acadiana Area Human Services District (AAHSD)

Nunez Community College / Acadiana Area Human Services District (AAHSD) Location: Crowley, LA – Crowley Behavioral Health Clinic

– Crowley Behavioral Health Clinic Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 40 hours/week

, Monday–Friday, 40 hours/week Salary: Not listed

Provide behavioral health assessments, interventions, and counseling for adults and families dealing with mental illness, substance use, and co-occurring disorders. Must be a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) or Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) in Louisiana with 2+ years licensed experience. This NHSC-approved site may qualify you for loan repayment.

Employer: Grambling State University / Acadiana Area Human Services District (AAHSD)

Grambling State University / Acadiana Area Human Services District (AAHSD) Location: Crowley, LA – Crowley Behavioral Health Clinic

– Crowley Behavioral Health Clinic Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8 hours/day

, Monday–Friday, 8 hours/day Salary: Not listed

Direct client care role working with people who have emotional, behavioral, and addictive disorders. You’ll provide individual, group, and family therapy, do screenings and triage, and document in an EHR system. Requires LCSW license in Louisiana plus a master’s in social work and 3 years of social services experience. This NHSC-approved site may also offer loan repayment options.

If one of these sounds like you, save the link, update your resume, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.