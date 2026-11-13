Crowley’s mental health scene is busy right now, and the state is hiring. If you’re licensed and want steady hours plus strong benefits, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: LDH – Acadiana Area Human Services District

LDH – Location: Crowley, LA (Crowley Behavioral Health Clinic)

(Crowley Behavioral Health Clinic) Salary: $3,980 – $7,173 monthly

Type: Classified, full-time (Mon–Fri, 8 hours/day)

Requirements: LCSW , plus a master’s in social work and 3 years social services experience

, plus a and social services experience This role is all about direct client care for people with emotional, behavioral, and addictive disorders, working closely with psychiatrists, nurses, and other clinicians. The site is NHSC-approved, so qualifying social workers may be eligible for federal loan repayment, and you also get state employee benefits like insurance, retirement, paid leave, and holidays.

Note: The Nunez Community College posting is the same Social Worker 4 role at the Acadiana Area Human Services District – Crowley Behavioral Health Clinic, so it’s listed only once here.

Employer: LDH – Acadiana Area Human Services District

LDH – Location: Crowley, LA (Crowley Behavioral Health Clinic)

(Crowley Behavioral Health Clinic) Salary: $3,980 – $7,173 monthly

Type: Classified, full-time (Mon–Fri, 40 hours/week)

Requirements: LPC or LMFT , plus 2 years licensed counseling experience

, plus licensed counseling experience You’ll be the primary counselor for clients with mental illness, substance use, and co-occurring disorders, doing assessments, treatment planning, and counseling. This clinic is also NHSC-approved, so qualifying counselors may be eligible for loan repayment, along with full Louisiana state employee benefits.

If one of these fits your license, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in before the deadline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.