🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Crowley, LA

Crowley has a nice mix of retail and fitness jobs right now, from entry-level customer service to full store leadership.

Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Crowley, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers with their home projects, answer questions, and keep shelves stocked in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. This role stands out for its flexible schedules, 10% associate discount, tuition assistance, and access to health insurance and 401(k) with company match for eligible associates.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 2016 N Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus opportunity)

Lead the whole store: hire and train your team, manage merchandising and signage, and keep the store running smoothly and profitably. This is a strong fit if you have 3+ years of retail management, want bonus potential, and like a fast-paced, hands-on environment with PTO, insurance, retirement with match, and stock purchase plan.

Employer: Baseline Fitness (Planet Fitness franchise)

Location: Crowley, LA

Type: Full-time (some part-time options noted)

Salary: Not listed

Work the front desk at a fitness club: greet members, answer calls, give tours, handle check-ins and sign-ups, and help keep the gym tidy. Perks include a free gym membership for you and a guest, health/dental/vision options, and room for advancement if you love the fitness world.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. Crowley employers are always turning over roles like these, so timing matters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.