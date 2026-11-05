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Croswell

Croswell Parks & Rec survey open through Nov. 30, 2026

7 days ago
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The City of Croswell Parks & Rec is asking residents to fill out a survey to share ideas and recommendations for its new 5-year plan. The survey is open until November 30, 2026. Take the survey here: https://tinyurl.com/croswell-rec-survey

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Croswell

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