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Croswell
Croswell Parks & Rec survey open through Nov. 30, 2026
7 days ago
The City of Croswell Parks & Rec is asking residents to fill out a survey to share ideas and recommendations for its new 5-year plan. The survey is open until November 30, 2026. Take the survey here: https://tinyurl.com/croswell-rec-survey
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Croswell
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