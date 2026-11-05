🛒 Crossville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Crossville has a steady flow of front-line customer service and retail jobs right now. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bolster Hardware LLC

Bolster Hardware LLC Location: Crossville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary, bonus, and benefits (no exact range listed)

Lead the day-to-day operations of a hardware store, from sales and staffing to inventory and in-store marketing. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of retail leadership, enjoy coaching a team, and want room to grow with a company that’s expanding.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Location: Crossville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.38 – $14.88 per hour, weekly pay

Work in a busy travel center helping guests at the register, keeping things stocked, and making sure the store stays clean. This role comes with fuel discounts, free daily meals, low-cost health plans, PTO, 401(k), and growth opportunities across the travel center and restaurant.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Crossville, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay (exact rate not listed)

Help guests find gifts, snacks, and décor in Cracker Barrel’s country store, focusing on hospitality over hard selling. This job offers same-day pay access, health insurance eligibility (even part-time), 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 35% discount on food and retail.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.