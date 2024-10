Unruly warm and dry no rain streak continues

Thursday's Weather Headline: Okay, this is no longer funny... Where is the rain?!?! More summer-like heat is to come with hopefully some rain next weekend. We are watching the tropics again too. Read on for more details.

What we're tracking: With onshore winds from the Gulf continuing for the next several days, the summer-like warmth and humidity is here to stay. These winds are a byproduct of clockwise spinning surface high pressure over the Deep South states. In the upper atmosphere, our skies will clear back to mostly sunny and clear skies with a couple weak upper level lows coming off the Rockies providing dry W/N winds above from the mountains. All of this makes for a unseasonably warm next few days. Going into next week, on Monday, a GIANT upper level low trough coming out of the Pacific will enter the West Coast before clashing with the Rockies on Tuesday. This system has potential to become a weak winter storm dropping snow in the NW states, and as this trough comes off the Rockies, ANOTHER massive upper low coming behind it will follow from the Pacific. Both of these low troughs will exit the Rockies and track NE towards Canada and the Great Lakes going into late next week and next weekend. Computers suggest this set of lows could swing the next big fall cold front of the season surging south on the first week of November. If anything, this will likely be our next big rain maker. Before that happens, our only shot at any rain in the near future will be mere 10% chances tomorrow Friday and next Thursday as the first low exits the Rockies. Things are also starting to stir in the tropics... Read below in " Tropical Activity " for more details. Alert Days: <NONE>

Tropical Activity: A tropical wave in the mid Atlantic is set to enter the E Caribbean over the next couple days and continue moving west. This tropical wave is expected to travel towards the W Caribbean and slow it's course producing many thunderstorms around the circulation. Over time, computers are suggesting another tropical system will form out of this around the first week of November in the W Caribbean. Where this system will track if it forms is still unknown due to it being so far out, but we will have more details next week.

Next 24 hours: More summer-like heat ensues today and tomorrow. Patchy light to dense fog this morning and tomorrow morning will burn off by 9-10 a.m. to mostly sunny and sunny skies for the afternoons. This will heat our highs to the low 90s near 90 for most with few in the upper 80s. Folks along the coast may see highs in the mid 80s. Skies remaining mostly clear tonight with the fog in the background will let lows drop to the mid 60s. Fog tonight will begin forming some time around or after 3 a.m. Visibility could be as low as or lower than today where fog obscured visibility to just 100 feet or less. Be careful if driving in the morning before 8 a.m.

Extended forecast: For the time being, the summer-like low 90s are on the menu going into next week, but a couple large systems in the Pacific may just yet be our next big weather pattern change as we transition into November. Keep those fingers crossed this happens and that we get some rain soon! 29 days straight of no rain is a bit excessive... Burn bans will continue to be posted at this pace. See below for your warm dry 7 Day forecast!

