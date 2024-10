Still sunny but Still dry

Headline: Still warm and still dry.

Very little change in the forecast as we continue with warm days and mild nights. The biggest concern is the lack of rain and we don't see any rain in the next seven days.

What we are tracking: Temperatures will be running a bit above normal for most of the week.

Extended Outlook: While the tropics are growing quieter we now turn our attention to the Pacific northwest to see if a there is a nice front headed our way. But it doesn't look like it will be in the next 7 days.

