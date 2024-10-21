Open in App
    Stock market today: Wall Street pulls back from its records ahead of a big week for profit reports

    By By STAN CHOE - AP Business Writer,

    2 days ago

    NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are pulling back from their all-time highs Monday as some of the steam comes out of Wall Street’s long, record-breaking rally.

    The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in afternoon trading, coming off its sixth straight winning week, its longest such streak of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 329 points, or 0.8%, from its own record that was likewise set on Friday, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% lower, as of 12:46 p.m. Eastern time.

    Trading was mixed in markets around the world. Crude oil prices rose to regain some of last week’s sharp losses, while U.S. Treasury yields climbed and stock indexes mostly fell in Europe after finishing mixed in Asia.

    The rise in yields helped knock down stocks that tend to get hurt by higher interest rates, such as big dividend payers and businesses in the housing industry. Real-estate owners fell to the sharpest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 index, while homebuilders Lennar and D.R. Horton both fell at least 3%.

    The declines mean at least a pause in Wall Street's rally to records, which was built in large part on optimism that the U.S. economy can make a perfect escape from the worst inflation in generations , one that ends without a painful recession that many investors worried could be inevitable. With the Federal Reserve now cutting interest rates to keep the economy humming, the expectation among optimists is that stocks can rise even further.

    But critics are warning that stock prices look too expensive given how much faster they’ve climbed than corporate profits.

    That puts pressure on companies to deliver growth in profits to justify their stock prices, and more than 100 companies in the S&P 500 are on deck to give details this week about their performances during the summer. That includes such heavyweights as AT&T, Coca-Cola, IBM, General Motors and Tesla.

    Tesla fell 1.2% ahead of its report. Its stock has been shaky recently, including a tumble after an update on its highly anticipated robotaxi included fewer details than investors were hoping for.

    Boeing is reporting its latest results on Wednesday. It rose 3.1% after reaching an agreement with the union representing its striking machinists on a contract proposal . The union’s members could vote Wednesday on the deal, which could end a costly walkout that has crippled production of airplanes for more than a month.

    Spirit Airlines soared 58.5% after the carrier was able to extend a credit-card processing agreement. Coming into the day, the airline’s stock had lost 91% in the year so far following the cancellation of its planned merger with JetBlue.

    Trump Media & Technology Group rose 4.5% to top $30, continuing its strong run since it briefly dipped below $12 last month. The company behind former President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform is still losing money, but its stock often moves more with his perceived chances of reelection than anything else.

    In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.18% from 4.08% late Friday.

    This upcoming week doesn’t include many top-tier economic reports to move Treasury yields. A preliminary update will arrive on Thursday about U.S. business activity. The Bank of Canada will also announce its latest decision on interest rates Wednesday, where it could cut by half a percentage point.

    In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed in China after its central bank cut a couple lending rates. Lower rates can help reduce pressure on borrowers, particularly the property developers that have suffered following a crackdown on excessive borrowing several years ago. But any impact on market sentiment appeared to be short-lived.

    Stocks rose 0.2% in Shanghai but fell 1.6% in Hong Kong. Chinese stocks have been zooming higher and lower in recent weeks. A slowdown for the world's second-largest economy has raised expectations for big stimulus from the Chinese government and central bank, though doubts are still prevalent about how much effect they will have.

    AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

