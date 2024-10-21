Open in App
    Name of man killed in crash Oct. 18 released

    By James Munoz - 25 News Now,

    2 days ago

    VICTORIA, Texas - Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash Oct. 18 as Leroy Sullivan, 63. It happened in the 2700 block of Odem St. around 1 p.m.

    Victoria police said Sullivan was in a GMC traveling southbound on Ben Wilson Street when he veered off the roadway for an unknown reason. He hit a tree and a home.

    Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

    To read the original report see below:

    BREAKING: Vehicle crash leaves one dead after striking tree and house

    VICTORIA, Texas - A 63-year-old man died this afternoon after a single-vehicle crash on Odem Street, according to authorities.

    jan
    2d ago
    RI P
