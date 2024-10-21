Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group

    Fethullah Gulen, Turkish cleric once blamed for failed coup attempt, dies at 83

    By By Jessie Yeung and Lucas Lilieholm, CNN,

    2 days ago

    (CNN) — Turkish Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, a longtime bitter rival of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who was blamed for a deadly failed coup attempt in 2016, has died at age 83, according to Turkish officials and a media outlet linked to the cleric’s movement.

    The death of the US-based cleric was announced by Herkul Nagme, a news outlet associated with Gulen, on Monday.

    “Our religious leader the great Fethullah Gülen who dedicated his life to Islam and serving humanity has walked on to the horizon of his spirit,” it said on X, adding that he was undergoing treatment at hospital for some time.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed Gulen’s death at a news conference in Ankara, vowing to continue the fight against the cleric’s group, which is designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

    “The leader of this dark organization is dead. Our resolve in fighting terrorism remains ongoing. The news of his death will not lead us to complacency,” he said.

    State broadcaster TRT announced his death on Monday, calling him “a traitor, an enemy of religion and a terrorist who spent his entire life plotting against” the country.

    Born in 1941, Gulen climbed the ranks of Turkey’s religious bureaucracy to become an influential imam, building his base of followers over decades. However, he went into self-imposed exile in 1999, when he moved from Turkey to the United States and settled in the small, leafy town of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania.

    Supporters described Gulen as a peaceful, moderate cleric who championed interfaith dialogue. His followers, many of whom were lower-middle class pious Muslims disenfranchised by Turkey’s staunch secularist power circles at the time, made up a movement called Hizmet.

    Gulen’s movement has founded schools, free tutoring centers, hospitals and relief agencies that have been credited with addressing some of Turkey’s social problems. Within Turkey, Gulenists also owned TV stations, newspapers, gold mines and at least one bank.

    The movement also spawned a global network of schools and universities that operated in more than 100 countries.

    When Gulen moved to the US in 1999, his supporters cited medical reasons, while his critics claim he was evading scrutiny for trying to undermine the secular government by establishing a religious one – allegations he denied.

    Once an ally of Erdogan

    When Erdogan took power in 2002, the Hizmet movement threw its support behind the then-prime minister – with many Gulenists among Erdogan’s allies. In fact, it was with their help that Erdogan had previously carried out military purges and shadowy court cases targeting secularist generals and officers.

    But the relationship began souring in the early 2010s, triggered by the government trying to shut down Gulenist educational centers and the Gulenists accusing senior administration officials of bribery. Soon their rivalry turned openly hostile, with Erdogan making veiled warnings against “those who are supported by dark circles from inside and outside the country.”

    In an interview with CNN in 2014, a top official from Erdogan’s ruling AKP party called the Gulen movement a “fifth column” that had infiltrated the Turkish police force and judiciary.

    The government now categorizes the Gulenists as a terrorist organization, called FETO.

    Then came the attempted coup in 2016, which killed 290 people and injured more than 1,400. After a wave of violence that saw tanks rolling down city roads, the attempted coup was quashed.

    Erdogan was quick to point the finger at Gulen, and a crackdown followed. Thousands of people suspected to have links to Gulen were arrested or fired from their jobs. Turkey called on the US to extradite the cleric and the US refusal to do so was one of the main sticking points during a time in which Turkish-American relations hit a new low.

    Gulen repeatedly denied the accusations. “As someone who suffered under multiple military coups during the past five decades, it is especially insulting to be accused of having any link to such an attempt. I categorically deny such accusations,” he said at the time.

    The-CNN-Wire

    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHCXZ_0wFOxdgG00

    US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen is pictured at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, US on July 10, 2017. Gulen, a longtime bitter rival of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who has been blamed for a deadly failed coup attempt in 2016, has died at age 83, according to Turkish officials and social media accounts linked to the cleric’s movement.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    They said they were utility workers. But when they left the house, the wife was tied up and the husband was dead
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group10 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Accused Georgia school shooter waives arraignment, enters not guilty plea
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group18 hours ago
    Firefighters battle huge blaze tearing through New Zealand wetland home to threatened species
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group5 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    How early is too early to prep for Thanksgiving?
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group9 days ago
    A New Zealand airport wants you to hug goodbye faster
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group17 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Holiday deals are here. Don’t let debt follow
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy