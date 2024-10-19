Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jake Retzlaff threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Darius Lassiter with 10 seconds left and No. 13 BYU remained undefeated, outlasting Oklahoma State 38-35 on Friday night. Retzlaff threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars (7-0, 4-0 Big 12). He also ran for 81 yards and a score. Lassiter had a season-high 129 yards on six catches, and LJ Martin ran for a career-high 120 yards and two touchdowns. Oklahoma State (3-4, 0-4) has lost four straight. The Cowboys took the lead on Alex Bowman’s 6-yard pass to Brennan Presley with 1:13 left.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — No. 17 Kansas State can earn its best start to a season in 10 years with a win at West Virginia. The Wildcats are coming off a dramatic 31-28 road victory over Colorado last week. Kansas State has the nation's eighth-best rushing attack at 241 yards per game. DJ Giddens has at least 182 rushing yards in two straight games. West Virginia also will have to worry Saturday night about slowing down quarterback Avery Johnson, who threw for two scores and ran for a third against Colorado. West Virginia's Garrett Greene leads all Big 12 quarterbacks in rushing. The Mountaineers have lost eight straight games to ranked opponents.

UNDATED (AP) — Five seasons in the program have given J.R. Singleton an idea about what it takes to win at Iowa State. It goes beyond bringing in the best people as opposed to the best players as judged by recruiting analysts and coaching them up. Singleton said it's also about having chemistry and unity of purpose, which he said the Cyclones have in abundance. He said players of this era tend to think about making NIL money and sometimes put that over winning. The ninth-ranked Cyclones are 6-0 entering their Saturday night home game against UCF. The Knights are 3-3.

UNDATED (AP) — Texas Tech looks to continue an impressive bounce-back from a rough two-game stretch to start the season in a visit from Baylor on Saturday. The Red Raiders have a six-game home winning streak that’s their longest since a school-record, 12-game run from 2007-09. Baylor is on an eight-game Big 12 losing streak just three years removed from winning the conference. Both teams were off last week. Texas Tech won 28-22 at Arizona in its previous game while the Bears lost 43-21 at Iowa State after leading 14-3 in the second quarter.

UNDATED (AP) — Two teams picked to finish near the bottom of the Big 12 meet Saturday when the Arizona State Sun Devils visit the Cincinnati Bearcats. Both teams are led by coaches in their second seasons at their respective schools, and both teams have already exceeded their win totals from 2023. Arizona State is 5-1 and the Bearcats are 4-2, with each team having only one Big 12 loss.

UNDATED (AP) — Former Pac-12 schools Colorado and Arizona meet for the first time since moving to the Big 12. Both are coming off losses. Colorado lost 31-28 to Kansas State on a late touchdown pass in a game that left the Buffaloes banged up, particularly at receiver. The good news is two-way player Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. are expected to play, though fellow receivers Omarion Miller and Terrell Timmons Jr. are out indefinitely. Arizona returns home after losing two straight. The Wildcats suffered a close loss to Texas Tech and a 41-19 blowout at No. 13 BYU after turning it over four times.

UNDATED (AP) — Houston and Kansas are both desperate for wins just to remain in the bowl conversation as they meet at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The game is taking place there as the Jayhawks rebuilt their on-campus football stadium. The Cougars had been blanked by Cincinnati and Iowa State in consecutive weeks but are coming off a confidence-building win at TCU. The Jayhawks still have not beaten a Football Bowl Subdivision school after their opening win over Lindenwood. Their five losses are by a combined 28 points, including one at Arizona State before their bye in which they blew a late lead.

UNDATED (AP) — Utah looks to snap a two-game losing streak that virtually eliminated the Utes from a shot at claiming a Big 12 title in their first season in the league. They’ll face TCU for the first time since 2010. The Horned Frogs are also reeling, winning just once in their past four games

​COPYRIGHT 2024 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.