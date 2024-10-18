Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group

    Look of the Week: Andrew Garfield debuts an unusual red carpet accessory

    By By Leah Dolan, CNN,

    2 days ago

    (CNN) — Last night, British actor Andrew Garfield arrived at the London Film Festival premiere of his latest film “We Live in Time” sporting a surprising accessory. No, not the yellow paisley opera scarf — the lifesize cutout of co-star Florence Pugh.

    Wedged under his arm like a beloved clutch bag on a night out, Pugh’s rigid two-dimensional form topped off Garfield’s outfit perfectly. He opted for a custom ‘70s-inspired Valentino suit by Alessandro Michele in a dark peacock shade and a busy, florid silk shirt. His black leather Valentino loafers matched his belt, but Garfield wasn’t complete without his 5 foot 4 inches of cardboard. At various points along the red carpet, he gleefully set Pugh down, posing with an arm wrapped around her inanimate waist.

    The real Pugh — who couldn’t make the premiere due to filming constraints — shared images of Garfield and her flattened doppelganger on Instagram, calling the move “genius.” It’s not the first time a celebrity has used the medium of cardboard to invoke the presence of a colleague. In 2010, Will Ferrell arrived at a “Megamind” panel at Comic-Con carrying a cutout of Brad Pitt after it was rumored the actor was scheduled to make an appearance. There’s even been a slew of inanimate prom dates across the US, where students are ditching corsages in favor of cardboard: choosing instead to lug around scale-accurate depictions of Michael B. Jordan, Bernie Sanders and Danny DeVitto.

    To those unconvinced whether Garfield’s cardboard companion can be categorized as an accessory, its definition, according to Michael Kors, is an “exclamation mark of a man or woman’s outfit.” More than any matching shoe and belt combination, a cutout of your co-star is perhaps the loudest statement you can make.

    The-CNN-Wire

    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    ​THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2024 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Fall Football Weather
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Now streaming and on DVD: 'Twisters' arrives just in time for fall hunkering
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Georgia authorities investigating ‘catastrophic’ failure of boat dock gangway that killed 7 during Gullah-Geechee festival
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group16 hours ago
    Toronto police open hate crime investigation after Jewish girls’ school hit with gunfire in 2nd incident this year
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group8 days ago
    Holiday deals are here. Don’t let debt follow
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group7 days ago
    How early is too early to prep for Thanksgiving?
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group7 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Cuban power grid collapses for fourth time as hurricane nears
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group8 hours ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care19 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA5 hours ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney17 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy