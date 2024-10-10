Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group

    Thursday's Question of the Day

    2 days ago

    Today is National Handbag Day so we ask you:

    What was the first brand to introduce a handbag with a zipper?

    Don't forget to leave your guess in the comments on our Facebook page below and we'll have your answers live on Sunrise!

    ​COPYRIGHT 2024 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Helr_0w1OabCA00
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Helene death toll rises to at least 227 across 6 states
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group7 days ago
    The cooking method you need to learn to get excited about vegetables this fall, expert says
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group7 days ago
    ‘The power of water.’ How Helene devastated western North Carolina and left communities in ruins
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Sealed TikTok court documents show time limit tool effectively did nothing to reduce teen usage, NPR reports
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Fisher-Price recalling 2 million infant swings following five deaths
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group1 day ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy