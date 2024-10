More sunshine with a couple fronts on the horizon

Tuesday's Weather Headline: It'll be hot for one more day before the first of a couple fronts arrive. We begin watching the tropics yet AGAIN next week. Read on for more details.

What we're tracking: Major Hurricane Milton continues churning in the Gulf this morning at Category 4 strength. By the time you're reading this, Milton will likely be Cat 5 again. This monster hurricane will keep on it's present course ENE at 10-15 mph until it shifts more NE on Wednesday before it makes landfall in Florida Wednesday night. In the Crossroads and Texas, we receive the NW flank of the system bringing dry northerly winds at the surface and aloft. This will keep our skies sunny and surface humidity lower than usual. Going into tonight, Milton will actually swing a weakened cool front into the Crossroads. I will call it a "not so hot front" because around a third to half of the Crossroads will see highs in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 50s. The rest will see highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. With dryer air above settling in, sunny skies push on all the way into next week. Going into this weekend and early next week, a large upper level low coming out of Canada will swing another cold front surging south through the country. This front should pass through the Crossroads sometime Monday or Tuesday night. Timing of front arrival is still unknown. Computers are finally suggesting highs in the 80s! Keep your fingers crossed this happens! In the tropics, things are starting to get quite busy for October... Read below in " Tropical Activity " for more details on the next possible system. Alert Days: <NONE>

Tropical Activity: In the Gulf, Milton continues to wreak havoc along the Yucatan coast and is expected to begin heading towards Florida today and tomorrow. However, right behind Milton is yet ANOTHER tropical system that computers are hinting at forming. Latest computers are suggesting between October 14-17 of next week, a tropical disturbance will begin trying to develop into some kind of tropical system by late next week or next next weekend. Model guidance suggests this will happen in the W Caribbean near where Helene formed. This set up is still more than a week and half out, so more accurate details about this possible setup will have to come later this week and next week.

Next 24 hours: More sunny and hot weather for us today and tomorrow. Beaming sunshine will heat highs in the Crossroads to the mid 90s today with few in the low 90s. These highs drop to the low 90s with some in the upper 80s tomorrow around 89 after the front arrives tonight. Lows drop to the upper 50s and low 60s tonight.

Extended forecast: In the short term, fall weather hasn't arrived just yet and it's still a tad warm/hot out. My fingers are crossed next week's front makes its way through us and drops us into the 80s! No rain in sight for at least another week. See below for your 7 Day Crossroads forecast.

