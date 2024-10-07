Open in App
    Bibles that Oklahoma wants for schools match version backed by Trump

    By KEN MILLER Associated Press,

    1 days ago

    OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's top education official is seeking to purchase 55,000 Bibles for public schools and specifying that each copy contain the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution, which are not commonly found in Bibles but are included in one endorsed by former President Donald Trump .

    The request is part of Republican State Superintendent Ryan Walters' ongoing efforts to require Bibles in every classroom , which was met with resistance by some of Oklahoma's largest school districts.

    Walters seeks to spend $3 million in state funds for Bibles that fit a certain criteria, including that the pages are supplemented with U.S. historical materials. The Bibles also must be "bound in leather or leather-like material for durability," according to state bidding documents posted last week.

    Bibles In School

    State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to members of the State Board of Education during an Aug. 24, 2023, meeting in Oklahoma City, Okla.

    The nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Watch first reported Thursday that the requirements match the "God Bless the USA Bible" that Trump urged his supporters to begin buying earlier this year at a website that sells the book for $59.99.

    Asked Friday if the state's bid was tailored for the Bible backed by Trump, a spokesman for Walters said the proposal was open to any vendor.

    "There are hundreds of Bible publishers and we expect a robust competition for this proposal," said Dan Isett, a spokesman for the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

    Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson, a Democrat, said the bid "does not pass the smell test" and said a court could void it if the process was found to limit competition.

    "All fingers point to the Trump Bible that does contain all these requirements," Edmondson said.

    Trump launches a new business venture during his campaign: $100,000 watches

    He has sold Bibles, sneakers, photo books and cryptocurrency during his third campaign for president. Now, Donald Trump is launching a new business venture: diamond-encrusted watches. The Republican presidential candidate unveiled the “Official Trump Watch Collection” on Thursday. The most expensive costs $100,000. Another “Fight Fight Fight” model is listed at $499. Trump has hawked a series of branded products since he launched his 2024 campaign, following his long tradition of melding his political and business interests. A spokesperson for the Trump campaign referred questions about the licensing deal to the Trump Organization, which did not immediately return a message seeking comment. TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC also did not immediately respond to an inquiry on the deal.

    Walters in June ordered public schools to incorporate the Bible into lessons for grades 5 through 12. The bidding documents also specify that the Bibles include both the Old Testament and New Testament, the Pledge of Allegiance and the Bill of Rights.

    "We can see there are very few Bibles on the market that would meet these criteria, and all of them have been endorsed by former President Donald Trump," said Colleen McCarty, executive director of Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice.

    The name of the Bible backed by Trump is inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood's patriotic ballad. Trump takes the stage to the song at each of his rallies and appeared with Greenwood at events.

    The Bible's website states the product "is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign." It says the site "uses Donald J. Trump's name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC."

    Trump reported earning $300,000 off sales of the Bible, according to financial disclosures released in August . His campaign did not immediately return an email seeking comment Friday evening.

    Walters, himself a former public school teacher who was elected to his post in 2022, ran on a platform of fighting "woke ideology," banning books from school libraries and getting rid of "radical leftists" who he claims are indoctrinating children in classrooms.

    Trump’s businesses are raking in millions of dollars from Republican political campaigns – including his own

    (CNN) — Late last year, former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of car dealership owner Bernie Moreno for Ohio’s Senate seat – elevating an untested candidate who’d never held public office over several other more prominent Republicans.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFMqe_0vxyqf9u00

    Photos: Former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign

    Here's a look at former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign for the White House, in photos.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sbfj_0vxyqf9u00

    State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to members of the State Board of Education during an Aug. 24, 2023, meeting in Oklahoma City, Okla.

    Steven Seagal's toupee
    1d ago
    Oklahoma doesn't want to buy any Bibles for schools. Walters does. He has caused too many problems here, he needs to be removed from state government.
    Amy Bradford-Gorman
    1d ago
    Trump butt kisser has an agenda beyond his present position . Hopefully daddy trump will bless him with a new job.
    View all comments
