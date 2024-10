Victoria's own Jonas Titus competes in Berlin Germany marathon

VICTORIA, Texas - Jonas Titus with the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, helps to bring business opportunities to the area, but Jonas also has another passion he follows, or perhaps, runs after, that being competing in marathons. Jonas competes locally, nationally, and now internationally. In fact, Jonas just returned from competing in the Berlin, Germany marathon. Jonas tells us how it went...

"I set my personal best time, and it was a fantastic experience, running through the the capitol of Germany. It was the largest marathon in European history. They had 58,000 finishers." Jonas tells us more, "I finished in 4 hours and 42 minutes, I am very happy with my time."

Congratulations Jonas!

