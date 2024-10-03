Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group

    Construction of world’s tallest skyscraper resumes after years-long hiatus

    By By Oscar Holland, CNN,

    2 days ago

    (CNN) — Construction of Saudi Arabia’s kilometer-high Jeddah Tower, which will become the world’s tallest skyscraper upon completion, has resumed almost seven years after work ground to a halt amid a kingdom-wide anti-corruption purge.

    At a ceremony held on the site Wednesday, the development consortium behind the project, Jeddah Economic Company (JEC), announced that the tower is now scheduled to finish in 2028.

    The 1,000-meter-tall (3,280-foot) skyscraper was around a third complete when, in 2017, several key figures — including the chairmen of both the main contractor and a conglomerate that co-financed the project — were detained in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s anti-graft campaign, which saw hundreds questioned on accusations of corruption.

    Work continued after the arrests, though it came to a standstill in early 2018. In January of that year, with growing concern about the purge’s economic fallout, JEC told CNN that construction would still go ahead, but a years-long hiatus ensued. Disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic also reportedly delayed plans to resume work.

    This week’s ceremony was attended by one of the previously detained officials, Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who is the chairman of Kingdom Holding Company, one the project’s main backers. Alwaleed, the Crown Prince’s cousin, was freed nearly three months after his arrest, though it is not known why and under what circumstances he was released.

    Following yesterday’s ceremony, Alwaleed posted a video to X showing a digital rendering of the gleaming tower with the caption: “We’re back.”

    Another key figure embroiled in the anti-corruption drive was Bakr bin Laden, chairman of the skyscraper’s main contractor, Saudi Binladen Group. The construction mogul, who is the half-brother of Osama bin Laden, was reportedly released in 2021, three years after his arrest. His family’s firm, which also owns a stake in the Jeddah Tower project, has been rehired to complete the construction work.

    According to an announcement published via the Saudi stock exchange, Saudi Binladen Group’s new contract is worth 7.2 billion riyal ($1.9 billion), of which around 1.1 billion riyal ($290 million) has been already paid for completed work. At present, 63 of the tower’s 157 stories have been built.

    While Wednesday’s ceremony marked the first official announcement that construction is resuming, satellite images provided to Newsweek by US firm Maxar Technologies two months ago suggested that work was already taking place on the site. In September 2023, Dubai-based magazine MEED reported that JEC had invited contractors to bid for the project, though the developer declined to confirm plans to CNN at the time.

    Designed for extremes

    Formerly known as Kingdom Tower, the skyscraper broke ground in 2013 and was initially expected to be completed by 2020. It will stand more than 500 feet above Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, currently the world’s tallest building.

    Overlooking the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia’s commercial capital, Jeddah, the skyscraper is expected to contain office, retail and residential space. Original plans, first unveiled in 2011, included a hotel, shopping mall and the world’s highest observation deck.

    The Kingdom Holding Company did not respond to CNN’s request for confirmation that the design and building specifications had remained unchanged throughout the hiatus.

    The tower was designed by US architect Adrian Smith, who used the building’s “three-petal” footprint and tapered aerodynamic shape to overcome the huge technical challenges of building at such heights. The architect’s Chicago-based practice, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, has said the tower’s shape “evokes a bundle of leaves shooting up from the ground.”

    Plans also include 59 different elevators, in what the firm called “one of the world’s most sophisticated elevator systems.”

    Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on the resumption of work.

    Jeddah Tower will be the crown jewel of a wider 57-million-square-foot, $20-billion development dubbed Jeddah Economic City. Speaking to CNN in 2018, JEC’s then chief development officer Hisham Jomah said the project was “changing the mindset” of Jeddah, which has traditionally acted as a gateway to the holy cities of Medina and Mecca.

    “Before (the tower) was here, this was not considered a place that people would live,” said Jomah, who has since passed away. “We are creating an independent city… so that you don’t have to leave here.”

    The-CNN-Wire

    ™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2neixi_0vsoZXNA00

    Work halted on the unfinished Jeddah Tower in 2018.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    In Memory of Adored Actress Elizabeth Pena: 10 Years After Her Tragic Death By Alcohol
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Helene flooding strands hundreds of North Carolina residents as storm’s death toll reaches 95
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group6 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    It's National Coffee Day. Here are 5 surprising ways coffee may be good for your health
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group6 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Factory workers in Tennessee were swept away by Helene. Their families say they weren’t allowed to leave work in time to flee
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group1 day ago
    Less than 10 days after Helene made landfall, Florida braces for another hurricane, potentially a Category 3
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group11 hours ago
    Doomed Titan submersible’s hull had many flaws, expert testifies
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group6 days ago
    SoCal city asks Newsom to veto AB 98 that puts restrictions on warehouse locations and operations
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Helene death toll rises to at least 227 across 6 states
    CrossroadsTodaycom Victoria Television Group8 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy