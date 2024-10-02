Heat for a little longer before the front next week

Wednesday's Weather Headline: The heat is still with us the rest of this week but guess what?! It's official! A front is on the way soon! Read on for more details.

What we're tracking: Continued northerly winds aloft being a byproduct of the spinning remnants of Helene on the East Coast will keep our skies clear and sunny the next few days. Low humidity creeping back to moderate humidity over the weekend will allow temps to heat up quickly during the day and drop nicely after the Sun sets. Going into the weekend, a messy setup of tropical waves in the W Caribbean and S Gulf will try it's hardest to organize and form into a tropical system. If anything forms, it will not head in our direction. Rather, we will receive the far outer edge of the system hundreds of miles away bringing in moisture for spotty rain chances and slightly increased cloud coverage. For more details on the tropics, read below in " Tropical Activity ". Then next week, an upper level low coming off the Pacific will pass over the Rockies in Canada sending a cold front surging south through the country. This front will be reinforced/slingshot through the Crossroads area by the western edge of whatever tropical system tries forming. Timing of the front has been pushed back to Tuesday night. Highs are expected to drop into the 80s after the front passes, so it's officially time to get excited! Fall weather is finally upon us! Alert Days: <NONE>

Tropical Activity: A large area of spin located over the Central Americas, called the Central American Gyre, will continue spinning over the next few days. Within this gyre resides a set of tropical waves that just traversed through the Caribbean. One or both of these waves have a chance of forming into some type of tropical system in the Gulf over the weekend. Currently, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) suggests chances of development in the orange highlighted region are at 40% over the next few days, while my chances are holding at 60%. Over time, thunderstorm complexes will continue developing around one of the waves located in the Bay of Campeche. This wave will mix with the other tropical wave going into the weekend. Once this happens, a more organized area of low pressure may develop in the Bay of Campeche or Central Gulf. If a system forms out of this, it will be forced NE/E towards the Florida/Dixie Alley area as the next cold front early next week shunts it away from the Texas coastline.

In other good tropical news, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a slight lull in tropical activity over the coming 2-3 weeks. To see their latest outlook posted yesterday, visit this link .

Next 24 hours: The heat is still with us and so is the sunny skies. Beaming Sun today will bring highs once again in the mid 90s for most with few seeing low 90s, especially along the coast. Skies remain clear tonight and into tomorrow allowing our lows to cool to the upper 60s overnight. Humidity will be lower than normal during the daytime with the Sun dropping dew points to the upper 50s/low 60s. Humidity rises during the nighttime before dropping again with sunrise tomorrow. Fog not expected.

Extended forecast: More heat to come for the rest of this week and weekend with highs in the 90s, but that all changes next week when the front arrives! Highs should drop to the 80s next Wednesday and on. Spotty rain chances return this weekend as well as some cloud cover with the tropical mischief trying to take place in the Gulf. See below for your 7 Day Crossroads forecast!

​COPYRIGHT 2024 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.