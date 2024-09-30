Open in App
    First responders clean up wreck on U.S. Highway 87

    By Carolina Astrain,

    2 days ago

    VICTORIA, Texas - A vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 87 in Victoria partially closed down the northbound lane. First responders were on scene at the wreck, located near Victoria West High School, at around 3 a.m. Monday.

    Scene of a wreck on U.S. Highway 87 near Victoria West High School at 3 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2024.

