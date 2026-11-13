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Mossback's Northwest: Alias: Bruce Lee
7 days ago
Actor and martial artist Bruce Lee became an international superstar. He was born in San Francisco, raised in Hong Kong and came to fame in Hollywood. After his tragic early death at age 32 in 1973 he was laid to rest here in Seattle’s Lakeview Cemetery where his gravesite, and that of his son Brandon who also died young, have become a pilgrimage site for those Lee fans who admired the liberating role-model for Asian Americans and his Kung Fu superpowers.