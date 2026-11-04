🛒 Cross Lanes Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $63K+

Cross Lanes has some solid retail openings right now, from big-box chains to a growing farm-and-home store. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 909 Cross Lanes Dr, Cross Lanes, WV 25313

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run day-to-day store operations, support the team, and keep the store clean, stocked, and friendly. This role is hands-on with customers, merchandising, opening/closing, and includes benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Cross Lanes, WV

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location (not listed)

Be the go-to person for customers planning home projects in the Millwork department. You’ll help with product choices, quotes, and orders, and get access to health benefits, a 10% associate discount, tuition assistance, and a company-matching 401(k).

Employer: Rural King

Location: Cross Lanes, WV

Type: Full-time (around 50 hours/week, varied schedule)

Salary: $45,000–$63,000 per year (exact pay depends on experience and other factors)

Lead store operations and a team in a busy farm-and-home retail setting. This role mixes sales, merchandising, and people leadership, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, discounts, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.