Crosby’s industrial scene is busy right now, especially around electrical and environmental work. If you’ve got engineering skills, there are some strong full-time roles open close to home.

Employer: Platform Recruitment (industrial electrical engineering client)

Platform Recruitment (industrial electrical engineering client) Location: Crosby, TX (Onsite)

Salary: $40–$55 per hour

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Hands-on role creating full electrical drawing packages for control panels, PDCs, E-Houses, switchgear, and MCCs. Great fit if you’re strong in AutoCAD, know the NEC, and like seeing designs go from concept to shop-ready and as-built.

Employer: ALTIVIA

Location: Crosby & La Porte, TX (Onsite across two plants)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead environmental compliance for two chemical facilities, covering air, water, and waste programs. Ideal if you have 5+ years in environmental permitting/reporting and want a role with agency interaction, audits, and plant-wide impact.

Employer: Platform Recruitment (specialist industrial engineering client)

Platform Recruitment (specialist industrial engineering client) Location: Crosby, TX (Onsite)

Salary: $150,000–$175,000 base

Type: Full-time, Permanent

High-responsibility role owning large electrical projects (PDCs, E-Houses, switchgear, MCCs) from proposal through FAT and delivery. Great for someone with 5–8 years in electrical design and EPC projects who wants both technical and client-facing leadership.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.