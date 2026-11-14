Crosby’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options from clinics, hospitals, and mental health centers. Here are several local roles hiring now if you want to stay in the area and still grow your career.

Employer: Northern Pines Mental Health Center

Northern Pines Mental Health Center Location: Crosby, MN (school-based, serving Crosby Schools)

(school-based, serving Crosby Schools) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

School-based role working with youth and families right in the Crosby district. You’ll provide mental health services, carry a caseload, and get strong benefits like health, dental, life insurance, HSA with employer contribution, 401(k) match, generous PTO, and paid supervision toward independent licensure.

Employer: GuidePoint Pharmacy

Location: Crosby, MN (plus Breezy Point; some shifts in Brainerd & Longville)

(plus Breezy Point; some shifts in Brainerd & Longville) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $65.50 per hour

Independent, family-owned pharmacy with a clinical focus and steady hours (most days 9am–5:30pm, limited Saturdays, closed Sundays). Strong benefits including 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, paid time off, and employee discounts, plus lots of time to enjoy the Brainerd Lakes area.

Employer: Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC)

Location: Crosby, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.50 – $43.50 per hour

Front-line emergency role where you deliver advanced care in the field and during transport. CRMC offers medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k) with contributions, PTO, parental leave, education assistance, gym discounts, and more, plus a tight-knit ambulance team and varied, fast-paced work.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.