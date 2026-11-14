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📅 Free Victorian Christmas open house at Reynolds Homestead
📅 Free Victorian Christmas open house in Critz
Take the family to a free Victorian Christmas Open House at the Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Lane, Critz, on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 1–4 p.m.
Tour the 1843 home with docents in period costumes, see it decorated with greenery, red bows, and Victorian ornaments, and learn about the Reynolds family history.
At the Community Engagement Center, enjoy:
- Live music by the Christmas Quartet
- A visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus
- Light refreshments and crafts
- A handcrafted Victorian ornament to take home
The event is free and open to the public.
If you have a disability and need accommodations, contact Terri Leviner at 276-694-7181 or tleviner@vt.edu during regular business hours at least 10 business days before the event.
More Info: Step back in time at Reynolds Homestead’s Victoria...
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