Creve Coeur’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options in long‑term care, pediatrics, and rehab. If you’re a nurse or therapy pro, there are several full‑time roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Country Villa Wellness & Rehabilitation

Country Villa Wellness & Rehabilitation Location: Creve Coeur, MO (on Country Manor Ln)

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shift

Pay/Bonus: $2,500 sign-on bonus (for eligible new hires)

Lead the floor in a skilled nursing/rehab setting, coordinating care, giving meds, and supporting CNAs. Good fit if you’re an LPN or RN who likes teamwork, resident-centered care, and building leadership skills.

Employer: Country Villa Wellness & Rehabilitation

Country Villa Wellness & Rehabilitation Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shift

Pay/Bonus: Sign-on bonus listed (details in posting)

Overnight RN role in a skilled nursing/rehab facility, focusing on assessments, meds, and supervising CNAs. Great if you prefer nights and want steady hours plus bonus potential in a long‑term care setting.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry RN role caring for infants through young adults in pediatric acute and intensive care. You’ll work with preceptors and clinical mentors, building confidence in high‑acuity, family‑centered care.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support PTs with treatment plans, exercises, and safe mobility while documenting progress in the EMR. Nice match if you enjoy hands‑on rehab work and coaching patients and families on home programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same site. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.