Creve Coeur’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with several clinics and surgery centers growing their teams. If you’re in nursing, rehab, or allied health, there are solid weekday and leadership options here.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International, Inc (Orthopedic Surgery Center of Creve Coeur)

United Surgical Partners International, Inc (Orthopedic Surgery Center of Creve Coeur) Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Schedule: Weekdays only, no holidays, weekends, or call ; some later evenings

Weekdays only, ; some later evenings Work as an OR Circulating RN in a physician-owned, accredited surgery center. Good fit if you want predictable weekday hours plus strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, education assistance).

Employer: United Surgical Partners International, Inc (Orthopedic Surgery Center of Creve Coeur)

United Surgical Partners International, Inc (Orthopedic Surgery Center of Creve Coeur) Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Schedule: Weekdays only, no holidays, weekends, or call ; some later evenings

Weekdays only, ; some later evenings Pre- and post-op RN role caring for patients from 1 month to geriatric in an outpatient setting. Great if you like surgical care without night shifts and want solid benefits and professional growth.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International, Inc (Orthopedic Surgery Center of Creve Coeur)

United Surgical Partners International, Inc (Orthopedic Surgery Center of Creve Coeur) Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Scrub in on orthopedic cases, manage instruments and supplies, and support quality improvement in a busy ambulatory surgery center. Ideal for Surg Techs who like team-based OR work and full benefits.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed OR RN role focused on room setup, workflow, and direct surgical patient care in an outpatient setting. Good match if you have at least 1 year of OR/procedural experience and want to help coordinate smooth, efficient cases.

Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis Critical Care Medicine Fellowship (Mercy Primary Care)

(Mercy Primary Care) Location: 12855 N Forty Dr, St Louis, MO 63141 (Creve Coeur area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead one or more primary care sites, overseeing staff, operations, finances, and patient experience. Great for someone with 5+ years of healthcare/supervisory experience who wants leadership plus Mercy’s strong benefits.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Coordinate complex inpatient cases, discharge planning, and transitions of care. Best for RNs who enjoy big-picture planning, patient education, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Bold Steps Behavioral Health Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Supervise rehab staff and oversee therapy workflows in acute settings. A strong fit if you have rehab/acute care experience and want to step into a clinical leadership and quality-focused role.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Entry/early-career ultrasound role doing routine diagnostic exams under guidance of senior sonographers and physicians. Good if you have basic ultrasound skills and want hands-on imaging experience.

Employer: Provident Behavioral Health

Provident Behavioral Health Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Structured ED nurse residency to help new RNs move from student to confident emergency nurse. Ideal if you’re newly licensed (or close) and want strong preceptor support in a high-acuity setting.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support PTs with treatment plans, therapeutic exercises, mobility work, and EMR documentation. Great for licensed PTAs who enjoy direct patient care and teaching home exercise programs.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clinic-based RN role in urology/oncology, using the nursing process, assisting with procedures, and coordinating care. Good for nurses who like day shifts, specialty practice, and close patient relationships.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Follow oncology patients across their care journey, coordinating treatment, education, and support. Best for experienced RNs (oncology preferred) who want a patient-facing role with Mercy’s full benefits and mission-driven culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same site. Polish your resume tonight and send a few applications while these are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.