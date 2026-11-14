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Creve Coeur
📅 Free Christmas family night at Creve Coeur Library
2 days ago
📅 Free Christmas Family Night at Creve Coeur Library
Bring the family out for Christmas at the Library on Friday, December 11, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 PM at the Creve Coeur Public Library.
This event is free and open to everyone in the community. You can come and go anytime during the evening.
Here’s what you’ll find:
- Family fun and holiday activities for all ages
- Holiday treats and festive goodies
- Games and simple activities for kids and families
- A showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”
Hosted by the Creve Coeur Public Library and the Friends of the Creve Coeur Public Library, it’s an easy way to enjoy a cozy Christmas evening close to home with neighbors and friends.
More Info: Christmas at the Library 2026 | Free Family Fun in...
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