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Creve Coeur

📅 Free Christmas family night at Creve Coeur Library

2 days ago
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📅 Free Christmas Family Night at Creve Coeur Library

Bring the family out for Christmas at the Library on Friday, December 11, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 PM at the Creve Coeur Public Library.

This event is free and open to everyone in the community. You can come and go anytime during the evening.

Here’s what you’ll find:

  • Family fun and holiday activities for all ages
  • Holiday treats and festive goodies
  • Games and simple activities for kids and families
  • A showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

Hosted by the Creve Coeur Public Library and the Friends of the Creve Coeur Public Library, it’s an easy way to enjoy a cozy Christmas evening close to home with neighbors and friends.

More Info: Christmas at the Library 2026 | Free Family Fun in...

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