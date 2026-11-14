📅 Free Christmas Family Night at Creve Coeur Library

Bring the family out for Christmas at the Library on Friday, December 11, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 PM at the Creve Coeur Public Library.

This event is free and open to everyone in the community. You can come and go anytime during the evening.

Here’s what you’ll find:

Family fun and holiday activities for all ages

and holiday activities for all ages Holiday treats and festive goodies

and festive goodies Games and simple activities for kids and families

and simple activities for kids and families A showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

Hosted by the Creve Coeur Public Library and the Friends of the Creve Coeur Public Library, it’s an easy way to enjoy a cozy Christmas evening close to home with neighbors and friends.